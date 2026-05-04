Applied Digital Announces $300 Million Senior Secured Bridge Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD), a designer, builder, and operator of high-performance, sustainably engineered data centers and colocation services for artificial intelligence, cloud, networking, and blockchain workloads, today announced the closing of a $300 million senior secured bridge facility led by Goldman Sachs.

The facility is intended to fund the continued development and construction of the Company's third AI data center at its Polaris Forge 1 campus in Ellendale, North Dakota. Applied Digital expects to seek additional financing to fund the completion of construction.

The bridge facility consists of a $300 million term loan with a 364-day maturity, bearing interest at the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus 275 basis points. The loan is prepayable at any time without premium and is secured by the assets of the project.

“This financing supports the continued development of our third AI data center at Polaris Forge 1 and reflects our disciplined approach to funding projects in line with construction timelines,” said Saidal Mohmand, Chief Financial Officer of Applied Digital.“We are focused on procuring capital efficiently to move projects forward and bring capacity online as planned, while maintaining flexibility to transition to long-term financing.”

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) named Best Data Center in the Americas 2025 by Datacloud - designs, builds, and operates high-performance, sustainably engineered data centers and colocation services for artificial intelligence, cloud, networking, and blockchain workloads. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, and founded in 2021, the company combines hyperscale expertise, proprietary waterless cooling, and rapid deployment capabilities to deliver secure, scalable compute at industry-leading speed and efficiency, while creating economic opportunities in underserved communities through its award-winning Polaris Forge AI Factory model.

Learn more at applieddigital or follow @APLDdigital on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives and future financing plans. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as“will,”“intend,”“continue,”“build,”“future,”“increase,”“drive,”“believe,”“look,”“ahead,”“confident,”“deliver,”“outlook,”“expect,”“project” and“predict.” Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements that reflect perspectives and expectations regarding lease agreements and any current or prospective data center campus development; (ii) statements about the high-performance computing (HPC) industry; (iii) statements of company plans and objectives, including the company's evolving business model, or estimates or predictions of actions by suppliers; (iv) statements of future economic performance; (v) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about the company or its business; and (vi) the company's plans to obtain future project financing. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the company's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: our ability to complete construction of our data center campuses as planned; the lead time of customer acquisition and leasing decisions and related internal approval processes; changes to artificial intelligence and HPC infrastructure needs and their impact on future plans; costs related to the HPC operations and strategy; our ability to timely deliver any services required in connection with completion of installation under lease agreements; our ability to raise additional capital to fund the ongoing datacenter construction and operations; our ability to obtain financing of datacenter leases on acceptable financing terms, or at all; our dependence on principal customers, including our ability to execute and perform our obligations under our leases with key customers, including without limitation, the datacenter leases with hyperscalers; our ability to timely and successfully build new hosting facilities with the appropriate contractual margins and efficiencies; power or other supply disruptions and equipment failures; the inability to comply with regulations, developments and changes in regulations; cash flow and access to capital; availability of financing to continue to grow our business; decline in demand for our products and services; maintenance of third party relationships; and conditions in the debt and equity capital markets. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections captioned“Forward-Looking Statements” and“Risk Factors,” and in the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at , on the company's website ( ) under“Investors,” or on request from the company. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and the company does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law.

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