May The Force Of Giving Be With You To Create A New Hope For America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grapevine, TX, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This May the Fourth, popularly called Star Wars Day, Patriot Mobile is calling on Americans to“use the Force” for good – announcing its growth as a company is enabling an even greater commitment to supporting faith, family, and freedom-focused initiatives nationwide.

“Thirteen years ago, we launched Patriot Mobile with a simple mission to build a world-class wireless provider to be a force for good, funding causes that protect American's God-given rights and freedoms,” said Patriot Mobile Founder and CEO Glenn Story.“We launched what we call the 'Red Economy' movement of value-driven giving where consumers can align their spending choices with their beliefs.”

Over the past year, Patriot Mobile's contributions have helped:



Awaken the Force by expanding faith-based outreach in communities across the country.

Strike Back against challenges to individual liberties by supporting advocacy efforts. Bring the balance to the Force by investing in programs that uplift and protect families.

The momentum shows that the Force is strong with this one and shows no signs of slowing. Patriot Mobile has grown from a small company on one network to providing cellular services on all three major networks. This enables a niche product where consumers can have multiple networks on one phone in one convenient bill. They offer domestic and international plans, cellular internet on Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots, home and office routers, new and preowned devices, device financing, and protection. Patriot Mobile serves individuals, families and businesses with a galaxy of wireless options. The company plans to further increase its contributions, forge new alliances, and continue empowering customers to turn everyday decisions into meaningful change.

“Our customers care deeply about the future of America. That customer base growth enables our company to offer more products and services and give more to these causes that are protecting our God-given rights and freedoms,” said Patriot Mobile's Chief Operations Officer Jenny Story.“They also value that our customer support is 100% U.S.-based. We're creating jobs here at home while delivering a best-in-class experience.”

As Americans celebrate May the Fourth, Patriot Mobile invites individuals to join the movement by visiting patriotmobile or calling (972)-PATRIOT because in the fight for faith, family, and freedom, this is the way.

CONTACT: Media Patriot Mobile...