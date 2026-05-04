CHUCK E. CHEESE ANNOUNCES LARGEST SUMMER HIRING PUSH AND NEWSWEEK RECOGNITION

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) America's No. 1 family entertainment brand, named a Newsweek America's Greatest Workplace for Entry Level 2026, targets 3,200 new Cast Members this summer

IRVING, Texas, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese, the globally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining operated by CEC Entertainment, LLC, is launching a summer hiring initiative targeting approximately 3,200 technical, management, staff and Cast Member roles, with hiring between May 1 and September 1, 2026.

This initiative arrives alongside a major workforce milestone: recognition by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Entry Level 2026, in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, and is reinforced by the company's strong culture as evidenced by the 14-year average tenure of its field and operations leadership teams.

Campaign messaging will highlight the brand's“Work Today, Get Paid Tomorrow” benefit, which allows eligible employees early wage access.

The hiring surge reflects five years of workforce demand data (2021–2026) and aligns with Chuck E. Cheese's peak seasonal traffic period. The brand hosted nearly 45 million visits in the 2025 fiscal year and celebrated more than 500,000 birthday parties, driving increased staffing needs across fun centers during summer months.

Open roles include Cast Member, Kitchen Staff, Restaurant Management and Technical Management positions, with both part-time and full-time opportunities available for candidates as young as 15.

“Being recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Entry Level 2026 reflects the culture our team members build every day,” said David Deck, EVP, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer at CEC Entertainment.“We are committed to building energizing careers and strengthening communities.”

The Newsweek recognition reflects several employee benefits, including:

Work Today, Get Paid Tomorrow (early wage access)

Flexible scheduling supporting work-life balance

Medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurance (eligible employees)

401(k) retirement savings plan

Scholarships and tuition discount available to employees and their immediate family members

Free Google Career Certificates for skills training and upskilling

Perks and Discount Program

The new Fun Pass Commission Program rewards employees and managers at fun centers with commissions, driving membership and pass sales. The program, developed internally, supports employees and the company's recurring revenue growth.

Visit chuckejobs to explore open positions and apply today, or text CHEESE to 58046 for roles nearby. Chuck E. Cheese's Newsweek recognition is a testament to the brand's commitment to making every entry-level role a launchpad, not just a job.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. For over 47 years, Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, and it continues to set the standard for family entertainment through its interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $24 million to schools and nonprofits through its fundraising programs.

CONTACT: Sara Hundley SPM Communications 817-329-3257...