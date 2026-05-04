Candel Therapeutics To Host Investor Conference Call Following Presentation Of Extended Data From Phase 3 Trial Of Aglatimagene Besadenovec In Localized Prostate Cancer At The American Urological Association 2026 Annual Meeting

Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, May 15, 2026, at 1:00 PM ET



NEEDHAM, Mass., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (Candel or the Company) (Nasdaq: CADL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing multimodal immunotherapies to improve outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced that Candel's management will host a webcast and conference call on Friday, May 15, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET. The call will discuss the Company's extended follow-up data from the phase 3 clinical trial of aglatimagene besadenovec (aglatimagene or CAN-2409) in patients with intermediate- to high-risk localized prostate cancer. The discussion will follow the oral plenary presentation of these data by Mark G. Garzatto, M.D., Professor of Urology at Oregon Health & Science University and the Portland VA Medical Center, at the American Urological Association (AUA) 2026 Annual Meeting.

The call will feature insights from leading prostate cancer specialists, including; Neal D. Shore, M.D., FACS, START Carolinas/Carolina Urologic Research Center, Head of GU Oncology and Radiopharm, Myrtle Beach, SC, USA; Jonathan D. Tward, M.D., Ph.D., FASTRO, Professor of Radiation Oncology, Huntsman Cancer Institute, University of Utah, and Daniel J. George, M.D., Professor of Medicine, Urology and Surgery, Duke University School of Medicine, Director of Genitourinary Oncology, Duke Cancer Institute.

Dr. Shore is a renowned urologic oncologist with a focus on genitourinary oncology. He has led more than 500 clinical trials and authored over 350 peer-reviewed publications and currently serves as Editor-in-Chief of Reviews in Urology and co-Chair of both the Prostate Cancer Academy and Bladder/Kidney Cancer Academy, and the AUA International Prostate Cancer Forum. He serves on numerous advisory boards, including the Duke Global Health Institute.

Dr. Tward is a Professor of Radiation Oncology and internationally recognized pioneer in AI-driven digital and molecular oncology at the University of Utah Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI), where he holds the Vincent P. and Janet Mancini Presidential Endowed Chair in Genitourinary Malignancies. He also serves as the director of the HCI Genitourinary Cancers Center and is a leading authority in prostate, bladder and penile cancer. Dr. Tward has authored over 100 peer-reviewed publications, serves on NCCN guideline panels and is Utah's State Captain for the American Society of Radiation Oncology.

Dr. George is an Eleanor Easley Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Surgery and Urology at Duke University School of Medicine and a leading expert in urologic cancers with a specialized focus on prostate, kidney, bladder, and testicular cancers. He has authored over 300 peer-reviewed publications on genitourinary oncology, novel therapeutics, and clinical trials.

Conference Call and Webcast:

Candel will host a webcast and conference call on Friday, May 15, 2026, at 1:00 PM ET. The webcast can be accessed here and on the Candel website at , under News & Events, in the Investors section of the website.

Participants may register for the conference call here to receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN to access the call. Joining 10 minutes prior to the start of the event is recommended, although you may register and dial in at any time during the call. An archived webcast will be available on Candel's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing off-the-shelf multimodal biological immunotherapies that elicit an individualized, systemic anti-tumor immune response to help patients fight cancer. Candel has established two clinical-stage multimodal biological immunotherapy platforms based on novel, genetically modified adenovirus and herpes simplex virus (HSV) gene constructs, respectively. Aglatimagene besadenovec (aglatimagene or CAN-2409) is the lead product candidate from the adenovirus platform. The Company recently completed successful phase 2a clinical trials of aglatimagene in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), and a pivotal, placebo-controlled, phase 3 clinical trial of aglatimagene in localized prostate cancer, conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment agreed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA also granted Fast Track Designation and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation to aglatimagene for the treatment of newly diagnosed localized prostate cancer in patients with intermediate- to high-risk disease, Fast Track Designation in NSCLC, and both Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation to aglatimagene for the treatment of PDAC.

Linoserpaturev (CAN-3110) is the lead product candidate from the HSV platform and is currently in an ongoing phase 1b clinical trial in recurrent high-grade glioma, evaluating the effects of repeat linoserpaturev injections. Initial results were published in Nature and Science Translational Medicine and linoserpaturev received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA. Finally, Candel's enLIGHTENTM Discovery Platform is a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors.

For more information about Candel, visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain“forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding the timing and advancement of current and future development programs; expectations regarding the therapeutic benefit of the Company's platforms, including the ability of its platforms to improve overall survival and/or disease-free survival of patients living with difficult-to-treat, solid tumors; and expectations regarding the potential benefits conferred by regulatory designations. The words“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“project,”“potential,”“continue,”“target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the timing and advancement of development programs; expectations regarding the therapeutic benefit of the Company's programs; that final data from the Company's preclinical studies and completed clinical trials may differ materially from reported interim data from ongoing studies and trials; the Company's ability to efficiently discover and develop product candidates; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of product candidates; the Company's ability to maintain its intellectual property; the implementation of the Company's business model, including strategic plans for the Company's business and product candidates; the impact of the Company's existing and any future indebtedness on its ability to operate its business; the Company's ability to access any future tranches under its debt facility and to comply with all of its obligations thereunder; and other risks identified in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and any subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent the Company's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

Investor Contact

Theodore Jenkins

Vice President, Investor Relations, and Business Development

Candel Therapeutics, Inc.

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Media Contact

Ben Shannon

ICR Healthcare

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