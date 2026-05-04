Serefin Health Launches Mycaresteps Program To Support Care Coordination Across Grey Bruce

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OWEN SOUND, Ontario, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serefin Health, in partnership with Brightshores Health System and the Grey-Bruce Ontario Health Team (OHT), today announced the launch of MyCareSteps, a proof-of-concept program, to support care coordination for residents across Grey and Bruce counties and to inform future approaches to coordinated care delivery.

The program is available at no cost to approximately 175,000 residents across Grey and Bruce counties and complements care provided by physicians and care teams. It is designed to improve coordination across the health system and address broader access and navigation challenges, including the estimated 23,000 residents without a regular primary care provider.

MyCareSteps care coordination connects patients with nurse care coordinators who provide virtual support. This includes helping individuals and families understand their care plans, self-manage their health conditions between appointments, and connect with health and community services, thereby simplifying access to support.

Ensuring continuity as patients move between care settings is a central focus of the program.“MyCareSteps will help residents stay connected to their care journey by providing a clear point of contact and support between appointments and services,” noted Rebecca Brookham, Director of Research & Innovation, Brightshores Health System.“The learnings from this program will strengthen care coordination and better support patients and families.”

The program began on April 1, 2026, by accepting an initial cohort of patients with complex or ongoing care needs, particularly during transitions between care settings, with future expansion informed by measured outcomes and learnings.

“MyCareSteps reflects the growing recognition that ongoing coordination and support are vital to the care experience,” said Skip Schwartz, President of Serefin Health.“By combining experienced nurse care coordinators with secure digital tools, we help patients stay connected and support providers across the region. This pilot demonstrates how coordinated care models can scale to support broader system needs.”

The Brightshores Office of Research and Innovation, with support from Healthcare Excellence Canada, is evaluating the program to understand its impact on patient experience, care coordination, and provider workflows, and to inform future models.

Accessing MyCareSteps

Residents of Grey and Bruce counties can access MyCareSteps through referral from a primary care provider, a hospital-to-home referral after discharge, or by self-referral.

To learn more or get started, visit .

About Serefin Health

Serefin Health provides care coordination and navigation services to help individuals and families understand and access care. Learn more at:

About Brightshores Health System

Brightshores operates six hospitals across one of Ontario's largest geographic regions, delivering a full range of services in Grey and Bruce counties, including 24/7 emergency care at every hospital site. Learn more at:

About the Grey-Bruce Ontario Health Team

The Grey-Bruce OHT brings together healthcare and community partners to improve care delivery across the region. Learn more at:

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