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Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program


2026-05-04 08:32:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the“Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 27 April to 01 May 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 16,214 256,243,400
27 April 2026 320 14,590.4062 4,668,930
28 April 2026 320 14,827.8750 4,744,920
29 April 2026 320 14,765.4062 4,724,930
30 April 2026 320 14,861.5938 4,755,710
1 May 2026 320 14,981.0938 4,793,950
Total 27-1 May 2026 1,600 23,688,440
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 17,814 279,931,840
Accumulated under the program 17,814 279,931,840
Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 64,856 1,039,108,551
27 April 2026 1,122 14,704.7237 16,498,700
28 April 2026 1,122 14,922.0811 16,742,575
29 April 2026 1,122 14,890.6283 16,707,285
30 April 2026 1,122 14,997.8476 16,827,585
1 May 2026 1,122 15,132.4064 16,978,560
Total 27-1 May 2026 5,610 83,754,705
Bought from the Foundation* 790 14,929.5374 11,794,335
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 71,256 1,134,657,591
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 71,256 1,134,657,591

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 198,608 A shares and 1,164,768 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.61% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 4 May 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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Attachments

  • Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 18 2026
  • Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 18 2026

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