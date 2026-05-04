Solar Inverter Market Size To Grow USD 23.86 Billion By 2035 Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. solar inverter market is expected to increase at a CAGR of roughly 3.25% from 2026 to 2035, from its estimated value of USD 4.17 billion in 2025 to USD 5.74 billion. The demand for smart inverters, growing grid modernization initiatives, favorable government incentives, and growing residential and commercial solar adoption are the main factors propelling the growth of the U.S. solar inverter market. Austin, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Inverter Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider, “ The Solar Inverter Market Size was valued at USD 14.93 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 23.86 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.80% during 2026–2035.” Rising Adoption of Solar Energy Systems Across Residential, Commercial, and Utility-scale Sectors to Boost Market Expansion Globally Globally, solar installations are accelerating due to government legislation, subsidies, and renewable energy targets. The growing need for effective energy conversion, grid stability, and intelligent energy management solutions is driving the development of sophisticated inverters, such as string and hybrid inverters. Simultaneously, the increasing cost of solar components and the ongoing urbanization of developing nations are also significantly boosting market expansion. Get a Sample Report of Solar Inverter Market Forecast @



Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Huawei Technologies

Sungrow Power Supply

SolarEdge Technologies

Enphase Energy

SMA Solar Technology

Fronius International

GoodWe Power Supply Technology

Ginlong Technologies (Solis)

Growatt New Energy Technology

TMEIC (Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric)

Delta Electronics

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

Power Electronics S.L.

SofarSolar

KACO New Energy GmbH

TBEA Co., Ltd. Chint Power Systems (CPS) Solar Inverter Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 14.93 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 23.86 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.80% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Type: (Central Inverters, String Inverters, Micro Inverters)

. By System Type: (Grid-Tied Inverters, Off-Grid Inverters, Hybrid Inverters)

. By Application: (Residential, Commercial & Industrial, Utility-Scale)

. By End User: (Utilities, Residential Users, Commercial & Industrial Users)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

In 2025, String Inverters dominated with 46% share as they are the most economical, easy to install, and appropriate for use in commercial and utility projects. Micro inverters are the fastest-growing segment owing to their module-level optimization, improved energy efficiency, and enhanced monitoring capabilities.

By System Type

In 2025, Grid-Tied Inverters dominated with 62% share as they are grid-connected, thus providing homeowners the opportunity to save on bills by drawing electricity from the utility grid. Hybrid inverters are experiencing the fastest growth amongst inverter types, due to growing battery storage system integration adoption and energy backup demand.

By Application

In 2025, Utility-Scale dominated with 48% share as installations of solar farms and power generation needs became larger. Rising electricity prices, accelerating rooftop solar installations, and enabling net metering regulations are the growth drivers behind residential being the fastest-growing segment.

By End User

In 2025, Utilities dominated with 50% share due to their extensive investments in big solar projects and development of grid infrastructure globally. Residential is the fastest-growing segment owing to the growing installation of rooftop solar systems, more incentives and initiatives to implement home solar systems.

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific dominates the solar inverter market, with a value hold of 54.20% and the quickest growth rate throughout the study period of 5.85%. the high rates of non-life insurance acceptance in nations like South Korea, Japan, China, and India, among others.

High-level acceptance of solar systems for homes and businesses, especially in the U.S. and Canada, has made North America a developed market with technological flexibility. The market is growing mainly due to favorable regulations, tax reforms, and increased investment in smart grid infrastructure.

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Recent Developments:



In 2024, Huawei expanded its smart PV portfolio with enhanced AI-powered diagnostics and grid-forming inverter technologies to support large-scale renewable integration. In 2025, Sungrow announced the expansion of its inverter manufacturing capacity and launched next-generation modular inverters to cater to growing global solar demand.

Exclusive Sections of the Solar Inverter Market Report (The USPs):



SOLAR INVERTER ADOPTION & DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you understand installation trends across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sectors driven by renewable energy expansion.

INVERTER TECHNOLOGY & SYSTEM INNOVATION INSIGHTS – helps you track adoption of string, central, micro, and hybrid inverters along with smart and IoT-enabled solutions.

ENERGY STORAGE & SMART GRID INTEGRATION TRENDS – helps you evaluate the growing role of hybrid systems and storage integration in improving energy management efficiency.

OPERATIONAL COST & INSTALLATION ANALYSIS – helps you assess installation costs, maintenance trends, outsourcing patterns, and project execution timelines. REGIONAL GROWTH & POLICY-DRIVEN MARKET DYNAMICS – helps you identify regional adoption patterns and the impact of government incentives, subsidies, and renewable energy targets.

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