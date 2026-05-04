Egyptair Receives First Boeing 737 MAX

Dhaka: EgyptAir has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX on May 3, marking a significant milestone in the airline's fleet modernization program.

The aircraft, a 737-8, is the first of 18 jets the Egyptian national carrier expects to receive on lease from SMBC Aviation Capital and represents the first 737 MAX to operate in Egypt.

The 737-8 reduces fuel use and emissions by 20% compared to EgyptAir's existing fleet of 30 737NG aircraft. Meanwhile, passengers benefit from Boeing's Sky Interior, featuring advanced LED lighting, larger windows, and spacious overhead bins.

EgyptAir plans to deploy the new aircraft on short- and medium-haul routes to destinations including Paris, Brussels, Istanbul, and Vienna.







Captain Ahmed Adel, Chairman and CEO of EgyptAir Holding Company, described the delivery as a pivotal step in the airline's strategy to maintain a young, state-of-the-art fleet.

Adel emphasized the aircraft's advanced technology and reduced environmental footprint as key factors supporting the carrier's vision for sustainable growth.

Barry Flannery, Chief Commercial Officer of SMBC Aviation Capital, highlighted the delivery as a reflection of the lessor's long-standing partnership with Boeing and its commitment to providing next-generation aircraft.

EgyptAir is one of Africa's largest and longest-serving operators of the 737 family. The carrier's commitment dates back to 1975, when it made the first order for the type.

Alongside the 737, the Cairo-based airline operates five 777 and eight 787 Dreamliner jets from Boeing.

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