Premier Truck Rental Expands Rental Offerings With Four New Fleet Solutions
The expansion includes the introduction of:
- Class 7 Crash Attenuator Trucks Class 7 2,000-Gallon Water Trucks Class 8 4,000-Gallon Water Trucks Class 8 Dump Trucks
These fleet additions reflect Premier Truck Rental's ongoing commitment to customer support and offering equipment solutions to meet jobsite demands.
With increasing demand for ready-to-rent work trucks and trailers, specific to project phases, customers are seeking rental equipment that can fluctuate with their projects. The expanded portfolio enables PTR to provide efficient solutions to customers relevant to their work while prioritizing jobsite safety.
"This expansion of our fleet offering strengthens PTR's ability to support our nationwide customer base across a wider range of applications and challenges,” says Jamie Meyer, Chief Operating Officer.“It's another step forward in our mission to lead with solutions that drive results.”
Each new fleet addition is designed to help customers overcome specific job requirements.
- Class 7 Crash Attenuator Trucks
- Ideal for work zone safety Satisfy requirements for all 50 states Built for jobs in civil, utilities and emergency response
- Class 7 2,000-Gallon Water Trucks
- Ideal for dust control and soil compaction Non-CDL Built for jobs in civil, environmental, renewables and pipeline
- Class 8 4000-Gallon Water Trucks
- Ideal for dust control and soil compaction CDL required Built for jobs in civil, environmental, renewables and pipeline
- Class 8 Tandem Axle Dump Trucks
- Ideal for hauling debris, rock, gravel, stone and loose materials CDL required Built for jobs in civil, utilities, environmental and emergency response
These new pieces of equipment are available for rent immediately nationwide. For more information, visit .
About Premier Truck Rental
Premier Truck Rental is a trusted fleet rental solutions provider committed to precision and reliability, treating your fleet challenges like our own. With over 30 years of industry expertise and a decade of service under the PTR banner, our family-owned company operates from locations in Indiana and Texas. Being named in NAFA's Top 100 Commercial Fleets of America four years in a row, PTR specializes in customized work trucks and trailers, catering to construction and utility contractors nationwide. It's our mission to be fleet solution partners with those working on our nation's infrastructure, equipping the industries that power America.
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Premier Truck Rental (PTR) Adds New Products to Fleet Offering
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