Lexitas CEO Nishat Mehta To Speak On AI In Litigation Support At 2026 ONE Houlihan Lokey Global Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lexitas CEO to join industry leaders for panel discussion on the impact of AI across litigation support services

HOUSTON, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology‐enabled litigation support services, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Nishat Mehta will participate in a panel at the 2026 ONE Houlihan Lokey Global Conference, taking place May 12–14, 2026, at the New York Marriott Marquis.

Mehta will join the panel,“Litigation Support and the Impact of AI,” scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 12, alongside Mark Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Magna, and Andrew Whelan, Chief Executive Officer of Esquire. The discussion will explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping litigation support services, influencing operational models, and redefining expectations around efficiency, quality, and accountability across the legal ecosystem.

During the session, Mehta will share Lexitas' perspective on responsible AI adoption in highly regulated, defensible environments. He will discuss how litigation support providers are leveraging AI to deliver improved capabilities for clients, enhance decision-making, streamline workflows, and create long-term value, while maintaining the trust, transparency, and compliance demanded by courts, law firms, and corporate clients.

Mehta also will address how Lexitas approaches AI as a strategic capability rather than a one-off technology initiative, with emphasis on thoughtful upskilling of their workforce, implementation across internal operations, and creation of client-facing solutions. Drawing from Lexitas' experience, he will offer insight into how mature AI programs can drive efficiency and innovation while reinforcing human accountability, an increasingly important lens for investors and industry leaders alike.

The ONE Houlihan Lokey Global Conference brings together corporate leaders, investors, and advisors from across industries to explore themes shaping global markets, including business services, financial services, and technology. The invitation-only conference serves as a forum for executive-level discussion and insight across sectors.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas, the leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services, delivers legal support expertise in Court Reporting, Record Retrieval, Process Service, and Legal Staffing services that are truly Critical to the Case. The company has been recognized by Inc. as a 2025 Best in Business Award winner for Best AI Implementation in the Extra-Large Company category, following its inclusion on the 2024 Best in Business list. Lexitas also earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list for nine consecutive years, reflecting sustained growth and industry impact. Serving legal, insurance, and corporate leaders, Lexitas leverages proprietary technology and highly responsive professional services to help move the practice and business of law forward.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas' product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, legal staffing, commercial contracts outsourcing, document review, and process service. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,300 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy-anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit

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