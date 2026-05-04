MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AINewsWire Editorial Coverage: Global demand for service robotics is accelerating as industries increasingly turn to automation to address labor shortages, rising costs and operational inefficiencies. According to the International Federation of Robotics, service robot adoption continues to expand worldwide, with hundreds of thousands of units deployed annually and strong growth expected across hospitality, logistics and healthcare sectors. Market forecasts reinforce this trajectory, projecting the global service robotics market to grow from roughly $31 billion in 2026 to more than $131 billion by 2034, reflecting sustained double-digit growth driven by AI and automation adoption.(OTC: NGTF) (Profile ), (dba as TechForce Robotics ), is positioning itself at the center of this transformation by focusing on real-world deployment, scalable infrastructure and strategic partnerships that enable global expansion in the AI robotics space. The company is focused on becoming an innovative leader in the robotics segment, aligned with others in the space, including



The service robotics industry is undergoing a critical transition from conceptual innovation to practical deployment.

The expansion of service robotics is increasingly supported by real-world validation, as live deployments demonstrate measurable returns on investment and operational reliability.

Nightfood Holdings, through TechForce Robotics, is aligning with these industry dynamics by focusing on expanding its operational footprint through strategic market entry and infrastructure development.

Strategic partnerships are emerging as a cornerstone of growth in the service robotics industry; TechForce Robotics is leveraging this partnership-driven approach to support its growth strategy. Nightfood Holdings, through TechForce Robotics, is positioning itself as a participant in this next phase of industry growth.



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From Prototype to Real-World Adoption

The service robotics industry is undergoing a critical transition from conceptual innovation to practical deployment. For years, robotics solutions were largely confined to controlled environments or pilot programs, often limited by cost, complexity or technological constraints. However, recent advancements in artificial intelligence, machine vision and sensor integration have significantly improved reliability and adaptability, enabling robots to operate effectively in dynamic, real-world environments, a trend highlighted in industry adoption data from the International Federation of Robotics.

This shift is evident across multiple sectors. In hospitality and food service, robots are increasingly being deployed for tasks such as food preparation, delivery and customer interaction. One reported example highlighted how a California burger restaurant integrated robotic systems directly into its production line, illustrating the growing acceptance of automation in customer-facing environments. These deployments are no longer experimental; rather, they are operational, demonstrating that robotics can function alongside human workers in high-demand settings.

Industry data further supports this transition. The International Federation of Robotics reports strong growth in professional service robot sales, with more than 200,000 units sold globally in recent reporting periods, driven largely by labor shortages and the need for efficiency improvements. Businesses are increasingly viewing robotics not as a novelty but as a necessary component of modern operations. This change in perception is critical, as it signals a broader shift toward long-term adoption rather than short-term experimentation.

As service robotics moves firmly into real-world application, companies that prioritize deployment over development are gaining traction. Nightfood Holdings, through TechForce Robotics, is aligned with this evolution by focusing on practical, in-market solutions rather than early-stage prototypes. Its strategy centers on integrating robotics into hospitality environments where automation can deliver immediate operational value, positioning the company as an early mover in the transition from concept to scalable implementation.

Live Deployments Proving ROI, Reliability

The expansion of service robotics is increasingly supported by real-world validation, as live deployments demonstrate measurable returns on investment and operational reliability. Businesses across industries are adopting robotics to address persistent challenges such as labor shortages, rising wages and the need for consistent service quality, all factors identified by the International Federation of Robotics as primary drivers of adoption.

Robotics solutions are helping mitigate these challenges by automating repetitive tasks and enhancing efficiency. For example, service robots used in restaurants and hotels can handle food delivery, cleaning and customer assistance, reducing reliance on human labor while maintaining service standards. As deployments scale, data collected from these environments is providing concrete evidence of performance improvements, including faster service times, reduced errors and lower operating costs, trends supported by increasing real-world implementations, such as those reported in hospitality automation case studies.

Market research indicates that acceptance of robotics among operators is increasing. Many hospitality businesses now view automation as a viable tool for improving margins and addressing staffing gaps. This shift is reinforced by broader industry trends, including the rapid growth in service robot installations reported by the International Federation of Robotics, which highlights labor shortages as a key catalyst for adoption.

Importantly, these deployments are not limited to a single geography or sector. Robotics adoption is expanding globally, with applications ranging from logistics and healthcare to retail and hospitality. This widespread validation underscores the versatility of service robotics and its ability to deliver value across diverse operating environments, a key factor contributing to the strong market growth projections.

Nightfood Holdings, through TechForce Robotics, is actively participating in this phase of industry validation. By focusing on deployments within hospitality, service and even biotech pharma environments, the company is working to demonstrate the reliability and economic benefits of its solutions. Its approach emphasizes Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), a model designed to lower upfront costs and enable broader adoption, aligning with industry trends that prioritize scalability and recurring revenue.

Expanding Footprints Through Global Markets

As service robotics adoption accelerates, companies are increasingly focused on expanding their geographic footprint to capture new market opportunities. Growth is no longer confined to early-adopting regions; instead, demand is emerging across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. This global expansion is driven by universal challenges such as labor shortages, urbanization and the need for operational efficiency, all of which are cited as key drivers in industry analyses.

Market forecasts highlight the scale of this opportunity. Fortune Business Insights projects substantial growth in the service robotics market through the next decade, fueled by widespread adoption across industries and regions and supported by advancements in AI and automation technologies. These technologies are enabling robotics solutions to be deployed in increasingly complex environments, further supporting global expansion.

To capitalize on this growth, robotics companies are investing in distribution networks, regional partnerships and localized support infrastructure. Establishing a presence in multiple markets requires more than just technology; it demands logistical capability, regulatory compliance and customer support systems tailored to local needs. Companies that can effectively navigate these challenges, such as Nightfood Holdings, are better positioned to scale their operations and capture market share in a rapidly expanding global industry.

Infrastructure development is also playing a critical role. As demand increases, companies must ensure that they can manufacture, deploy and maintain robotic systems at scale. This requires coordination across supply chains, production facilities and service networks, highlighting the importance of strategic planning in global expansion efforts.

Nightfood Holdings, through TechForce Robotics, is aligning with these industry dynamics by focusing on expanding its operational footprint through strategic market entry and infrastructure development. By targeting hospitality environments and leveraging partnerships to support deployment, the company aims to build a scalable presence across key regions, reflecting broader industry trends toward global expansion supported by strong demand fundamentals.

Partnerships Powering Robotics Industry Scale

Strategic partnerships are emerging as a cornerstone of growth in the service robotics industry. As robotics systems become more complex, collaboration between technology providers, manufacturers and service operators is essential to enabling scalable deployment. These partnerships allow companies to combine expertise, share resources and accelerate time to market, a trend increasingly visible across the global robotics ecosystem.

Technology partnerships are particularly important, as robotics solutions often rely on a combination of hardware, software and artificial intelligence capabilities. Collaborating with specialized providers enables companies to integrate advanced technologies without developing every component in-house. This approach not only reduces development time but also enhances system performance and reliability, supporting broader adoption across industries.

Manufacturing partnerships are equally critical. Scaling production to meet growing demand requires access to efficient, high-quality manufacturing processes. By working with established manufacturing partners, robotics companies can increase production capacity while maintaining cost efficiency. This is especially important in a market where price competitiveness plays a key role in adoption and where demand is projected to grow significantly over the coming decade.

Industry examples illustrate the importance of collaboration. Many leading robotics companies are forming alliances with technology firms and manufacturers to support global expansion. These partnerships are enabling faster deployment, improved product quality and more efficient supply chains, all of which are essential for scaling operations in a competitive market environment.

Nightfood Holdings, through TechForce Robotics, is leveraging this partnership-driven approach to support its growth strategy. The company is focused on building relationships with technology providers and manufacturing partners to enhance its capabilities and accelerate deployment. By prioritizing collaboration, Nightfood aims to position itself within a network of industry leaders, enabling it to scale more effectively and compete in the rapidly evolving service robotics landscape.

Scalable Platforms Enabling Global Deployment

The ability to scale is becoming the defining factor in the service robotics industry. As demand grows, companies must demonstrate not only technological innovation but also the capacity to deploy solutions at scale. This requires robust platforms that integrate hardware, software and service delivery into a cohesive system capable of supporting large-scale operations, particularly as global demand continues to rise.

Scalability is closely tied to production capacity and operational infrastructure. Companies must ensure that they can manufacture sufficient units, deploy them efficiently and provide ongoing support. This includes maintenance, updates and customer service, all of which are critical to sustaining long-term adoption. Without these capabilities, even the most advanced technologies may struggle to achieve widespread use in a rapidly expanding market.

The RaaS model is playing a key role in enabling scalability. By offering robotics solutions on a subscription basis, companies can reduce upfront costs for customers and create recurring revenue streams. This model also facilitates continuous improvement, as providers can update and optimize systems over time based on real-world data and performance metrics, supporting long-term adoption and operational efficiency.

As the market continues to expand, companies that combine scalable technology with operational excellence are likely to emerge as leaders. The projected growth of the service robotics market to more than $131 billion by 2034 underscores the importance of scale in capturing long-term value.

Nightfood Holdings, through TechForce Robotics, is positioning itself as a participant in this next phase of industry growth. By focusing on real-world deployment, strategic partnerships and scalable infrastructure, the company is working to build a platform capable of supporting global expansion. Its emphasis on Robotics-as-a-Service, combined with a partnership-driven model, reflects a broader industry shift toward execution and scalability. As demand for service robotics continues to rise, Nightfood's approach - centered on deployment, validation and growth through collaboration - positions it as a differentiated player in a rapidly evolving market.

AI Robotics Expansion Accelerates Global Deployment

The robotics industry is entering a new phase of growth, driven by advances in artificial intelligence and rising demand for automation across industries. Organizations are moving beyond pilot programs and deploying robotics in real-world environments where efficiency, scalability and adaptability are critical. At the same time, innovation is accelerating how these systems are developed and deployed. The convergence of AI, cloud platforms and physical automation is enabling more intelligent, flexible robotics solutions that can operate alongside humans in increasingly complex settings.

Microsoft Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Richtech Robotics Inc.

Together, these developments highlight a broader shift toward scalable, AI-driven robotics systems. As industries adopt these technologies to improve efficiency and address workforce challenges, robotics is becoming a central part of modern operations and future growth.

For more information, visit Nightfood Holdings.

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