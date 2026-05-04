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Fortress Biotech To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 2Nd Annual Royalty Company Virtual Conference


2026-05-04 08:32:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO) (“Fortress”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring and advancing assets to enhance long-term value for shareholders through product revenue, equity holdings and dividend and royalty income, today announced that Lindsay A. Rosenwald, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Royalty Company Virtual Conference, taking place on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 12:30pm ET.

To register for the conference, visit .

About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc. (“Fortress”) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring and advancing assets to enhance long-term value for shareholders through product revenue, equity holdings and dividend and royalty income. The company has a portfolio of multiple marketed prescription pharmaceutical products and programs in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and subsidiaries and at partners and subsidiaries it founded and in which it holds significant minority ownership positions. Fortress' portfolio is being commercialized and developed for various therapeutic areas including oncology, dermatology, and rare diseases. Fortress' model is focused on leveraging its significant biopharmaceutical industry expertise and network to further expand and advance the company's portfolio of product opportunities. Fortress has established partnerships with some of the world's leading academic research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies to maximize each opportunity to its full potential, including AstraZeneca, City of Hope, Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbia University, Dana-Farber Cancer Center and Sentynl Therapeutics. For more information, visit .

Company Contact:
Jaclyn Jaffe
Fortress Biotech, Inc.
(781) 652-4500
...

Media Relations Contact:
Tony Plohoros
6 Degrees
(908) 591-2839
tplohoros@6degreespr


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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