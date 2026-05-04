Satellogic Expands Global Sales Force With Senior Defense And Intelligence Industry Veterans

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Three Senior Hires with Deep Industry Experience Join Satellogic as Demand for

Persistent, Sovereign Geospatial Intelligence Accelerates

NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), a vertically integrated geospatial company delivering high-resolution Earth Observation (EO) at unprecedented scale and economics, today announced the addition of three senior industry veterans to its global sales organization: Matt Clark, Brett Davis, and Jonathan Lee.

The hires come as defense and intelligence customers worldwide accelerate their pursuit of persistent, sovereign monitoring capabilities. Governments are increasingly seeking partners that can deliver continuous, global coverage at scale. Satellogic has invested ahead of this shift, building the constellation, operational capacity, and go-to-market infrastructure to meet that demand.

“The global defense and intelligence landscape is shifting decisively toward persistent, sovereign Earth observation as a core strategic capability,” said Emiliano Kargieman, CEO and Founder of Satellogic.“We are building a world-class team to match the scale of that opportunity. Each of these hires strengthens our ability to engage at the highest levels of the defense and intelligence community and convert growing interest into durable, programmatic partnerships.”

Matt Clark joins Satellogic with more than 15 years of experience supporting international government customers. In his previous role at Vantor (formerly Maxar), Matt led sales and business development across international defense and intelligence accounts, driving strategic programs with allied governments.

Brett Davis brings over 22 years of experience in the geospatial intelligence sector. Prior to joining Satellogic, Brett spent more than two decades at Vantor (formerly Maxar Intelligence) in senior sales roles and most recently served as Director of International Business Development at BlackSky, where he focused on expanding adoption of high-frequency satellite data across defense customers.

Jonathan Lee joins as Sales Director for APAC. He combines nearly a decade of commercial GEOINT experience at Vantor (formerly Maxar Intelligence), with 11 years as an analyst at the Singapore Ministry of Defense, bringing firsthand understanding of operational intelligence workflows and regional mission requirements.

“These are proven operators who know how to win and execute on mission-critical programs,” said Jeff Kerridge, SVP of Global Sales at Satellogic.“The demand environment is accelerating and we are scaling ahead of it. Matt, Brett, and Jonathan bring decades of trusted relationships and deep domain expertise across the markets where demand is accelerating fastest.”

Scaling to Meet a Generational Shift in Demand

The market for persistent, global intelligence is undergoing a generational shift. Governments are moving from ad hoc tasking to continuous, programmatic monitoring and they require partners with the constellation scale, operational infrastructure, and vertically integrated economics to deliver it. Satellogic's model is purpose-built for this environment, enabling continuous global visibility at the cost structure required for large-scale defense and intelligence missions.

With decades of combined experience across the defense and intelligence ecosystem, the expanded sales team positions Satellogic to convert increasing demand into durable, programmatic revenue with government customers globally.

Satellogic at GEOINT 2026

Members of Satellogic's leadership and global sales team will be attending GEOINT 2026, May 3-6, 2026 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado. Satellogic attendees include:



Jeff Kerridge, SVP Global Sales

Ryan Driver, SVP Finance & Corporate Development

Mark Carmichael, VP of Imagery and Data Sales

Jo Man, Sr Sales Director, Imagery and Data

Luciano Giesso, VP Space Systems

Matt Clark, VP MENA Sales Brett Davis, VP North Asia Sales



To schedule a meeting with Satellogic at GEOINT, please contact ....

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Conference Call

Chief Executive Officer Emiliano Kargieman and Chief Financial Officer Rick Dunn will host Satellogic's First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026 Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time) Dial-in: 1-877-407-0752 International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0912 Conference Code: 13760023 Webcast:



About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is building a scalable, fully automated EO platform with the ability, when scaled, to remap the entire planet with an optimal balance of frequency and resolution at unprecedented unit economics, providing accessible and affordable solutions for our customers.

Satellogic's mission is to democratize access to geospatial data through its information platform of high-resolution images to help solve the world's most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of EO to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at unparalleled value.

With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point. To learn more, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. The words“anticipate”,“believe”,“continue”,“could”,“estimate”,“expect”,“intends”,“may”,“might”,“plan”,“possible”,“potential”,“predict”,“project”,“should”,“would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Satellogic's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Satellogic. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Satellogic. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” section of Satellogic's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed or to be filed by Satellogic from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Satellogic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Satellogic can give no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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