Indigo Issues Advisory For Srinagar Flights As Rain, Hailstorms Disrupt Operations In Kashmir

MENAFN - Live Mint) Srinagar: Budget carrier IndiGo has issued a travel advisory for passengers flying to and from Srinagar, as persistent rainfall and stormy weather conditions continue to disrupt normal flight operations in the region.

In a post on social media, the airline cautioned that ongoing rain could lead to delays in departures and arrivals.“Persistent rainfall is currently affecting Srinagar, leading to possible delays in flight operations,” IndiGo said, adding that its teams are actively monitoring the situation to ensure minimal disruption.

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Passengers scheduled to travel on Monday have been advised to check their flight status through the airline's website or mobile application before heading to the airport. The airline also urged flyers to factor in additional travel time, noting that road conditions in and around Srinagar may be slower than usual due to the weather.

Check out the post here:

“Your comfort and safety remain our top priority,” the airline said, thanking passengers for their patience amid the disruption.

Stormy weather grips Kashmir

The advisory comes as several parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, witness intense weather activity marked by rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and gusty winds. Officials said such conditions are not unusual during this time of the year, as the region experiences spring weather variability driven by western disturbances.

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According to the Meteorological Department, the current spell of inclement weather may continue to impact daily life and travel plans in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

IMD issues warning for thunderstorms, hail

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather advisory warning of thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and strong winds at isolated locations across both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

Authorities have urged residents and tourists to exercise caution, especially in areas prone to sudden weather changes. As a precautionary measure, people have been advised to avoid venturing near water bodies and to suspend boating and shikara activities for the day.

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Officials also cautioned against standing near loose structures, electric poles, and overhead wires during thunderstorm activity, highlighting the risks posed by strong winds and lightning.

Weather outlook for coming days

While the current spell has disrupted normal routines, the weather is expected to stabilise in the coming days. Between May 6 and May 9, conditions across the Union Territory are likely to remain largely dry, though brief afternoon showers at isolated locations cannot be ruled out.

From May 10 to May 12, the region is expected to see generally dry weather, with only light rain or thundershowers predicted at scattered places.

Despite the forecast of improving conditions, authorities have emphasised the need for continued vigilance, particularly in vulnerable areas, to prevent weather-related incidents.

Travel advisory amid peak tourist season

The disruption comes at a time when Srinagar is witnessing an influx of tourists during the spring season, known for its blooming gardens and pleasant climate. Sudden weather changes, however, have added an element of unpredictability to travel plans.

Airlines and local authorities continue to monitor the evolving situation closely, urging travellers to stay updated through official channels and adhere to safety advisories.