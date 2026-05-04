'Rose From The Grave': Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Ex-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani Days Before Hospitalisation

MENAFN - Live Mint) Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel entered into a public spat with former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani during the April 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, mocking Giuliani's reaction to his recent comedy segment.

“Last night, America's mayor Rudy Giuliani rose from the grave to weigh in on the ongoing drama involving me,” Kimmel said, before airing a clip from Giuliani's America's Mayor Live show.

The exchange came after Giuliani criticised Kimmel for comments made during a recent satirical White House Correspondents' Dinner-style segment.

| Joe Rogan defends Kimmel amid backlash over controversial joke on Melania Trump Giuliani calls Kimmel“incompetent jackass”

In the broadcasted footage, Giuliani, 81, did not hold back in his criticism, calling Kimmel“one of the most distasteful human beings in this country.”

He also said of Kimmel's performance:“He went through the bother of putting up a little stage. He's also like an incompetent jackass.”

Kimmel fires back with sharp remarks

Kimmel responded with a series of pointed jokes, referencing Giuliani's past controversial public moments.

“I have to say, it's confusing to be called an incompetent jackass by a man who accidentally held a press conference outside a dildo store, who doesn't seem to have understanding of when videos are running and when they aren't, and who has a gallon of squid ink dribbling off the top of his head,” Kimmel said.

He further added:“Does this man have any family members who can come get him already?”

Kimmel also referenced Giuliani's widely circulated Borat-related incident, saying:“It hurts to be called distasteful by a man who farted his own pants off in front of Borat's daughter.”

WHCD joke about Melania Trump sparks backlash

The dispute traces back to Kimmel's“alternative” White House Correspondents' Dinner segment, where he joked about First Lady Melania Trump.

Kimmel said Melania had“a glow like an expectant widow,” a remark that drew criticism from President Donald Trump, and Melania Trump.

Melania Trump later urged ABC to“take a stand” against Kimmel, calling his remarks“hateful and violent rhetoric,” while Donald Trump described them as a“despicable call to violence.”

And, Trump called for Kimmel to be removed from his role in in ABC in a Truth Social post that was later amplified by official White House channel.

“I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel's despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said but, this is something far beyond the pale,” Trump wrote.

“Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC.”

Kimmel denies violent intent

Following the backlash, Kimmel addressed the controversy in his April 27 monologue, rejecting claims that his joke encouraged violence.

“It was a very light roast joke about the fact that he's almost 80 and she's younger than I am,” he said.“It was not by any stretch a call to assassination.”

He added:“I am sorry that you and the president and everyone in that room on Saturday went through that. I really am.”

Giuliani hospitalised in critical but stable condition

Five days after the televised exchange, Giuliani was hospitalised in critical but stable condition, according to his spokesperson Ted Goodman.

“Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior... has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition,” Donald Trump also said in a social media post.

No details were released regarding the cause of hospitalisation or the duration of his stay.

Giuliani, once known as“America's Mayor” for his leadership after 9/11, later became a key ally and personal lawyer to Donald Trump, playing a central role in efforts to challenge the 2020 election results.

Earlier tensions involving broadcast controversy

The latest exchange also comes against the backdrop of earlier scrutiny of Kimmel's show, which was briefly taken off air in September following comments related to conservative activist Charlie Kirk's death. The show returned after six days amid regulatory pressure concerns.