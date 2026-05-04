Watch: Security Tightened Outside Vijay's Chennai Residence As TVK Leads In Tamil Nadu Poll Trends

MENAFN - Live Mint) Security has been significantly stepped up outside the residence of actor-turned-politician Vijay in Chennai, as early trends in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections indicate a strong performance by his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Visuals circulating on social media show a heavy police presence outside Vijay's upscale residence in Neelankarai, with uniformed personnel deployed to manage crowds and maintain order amid growing excitement among supporters.

Watch the video here:Security Increased Amid Celebrations

The heightened security arrangements come as celebrations appear to have already begun at Vijay's residence, with supporters and family members reacting to early leads. In another widely shared video, people close to the actor were seen celebrating as trends pointed to a strong debut performance by TVK.

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Authorities are taking precautionary measures given Vijay's massive fan following, which often translates into large gatherings during significant moments in his career - now extending into politics.

TVK surges ahead in early trends

According to trends released by the Election Commission of India, TVK is leading in over 100 constituencies and is inching closer to the majority mark of 118 seats in the 234-member Assembly. At the time of writing, the party was ahead in around 108 seats.

In comparison, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was leading in 53 constituencies, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was ahead in 54 seats.

While these are early trends and not final results, they point to a significant political shift in the state, traditionally dominated by DMK and AIADMK.

From film stardom to political momentum

When Vijay launched TVK on 2 February 2024, critics were quick to label it a“fan club experiment,” questioning whether his popularity on screen would translate into electoral success. His decision to skip the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and focus solely on the 2026 Assembly polls was seen as a strategic gamble.

However, the early trends suggest that this long-term approach may be paying off.

Sceptics had argued that the large crowds seen at Vijay's rallies in places like Vikravandi and Karur were driven by cinema fandom rather than political conviction. But the high voter turnout of 84.8% on April 23 appears to have challenged that assumption, indicating strong voter engagement.

Bridging Stardom And Politics

Observers note that Vijay's campaign has attempted to convert fan enthusiasm into political participation - a transition that has historically been rare but not unprecedented in southern India. Comparisons are already being drawn with icons like M. G. Ramachandran (MGR) and N. T. Rama Rao, both of whom successfully transitioned from cinema to politics.

Through his party's manifesto, Vijay has promised initiatives under the 'Annapoorani Super Six' scheme, focusing on women's welfare, employment opportunities for youth, and economic support measures.

Financial Disclosure And Assets

As part of his election affidavit, Vijay declared total assets worth ₹404.58 crore. Reports indicate his income for the financial year 2024–25 stood at ₹184 crore. The affidavit also mentions ₹2 lakh in cash and approximately ₹320 crore held in bank accounts.

Details of his family's finances were also disclosed, including those of his estranged wife Sangeeta Sornalingam, son Jason Sanjay, and daughter Divya Saasha.

Prime property in Neelankarai

Vijay's residence, where heightened security has been reported, is located in Neelankarai - a premium coastal neighbourhood along the Bay of Bengal in Chennai. Known for its upscale homes and scenic views, the area is considered one of the city's most sought-after residential locations.

Results Awaited

While celebrations have begun among supporters, officials continue to emphasise that final results are yet to be declared. Security arrangements remain in place to manage crowds and ensure public safety as counting progresses.