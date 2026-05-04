Molly Ringwald Recalls Taking High School Finals On 'Pretty In Pink' Set

Actor Molly Ringwald has revisited a memorable moment from the set of 'Pretty in Pink', revealing she had to take her high school finals while filming the cult classic, according to People. Speaking to People at the opening night of Beaches on Broadway in New York City, the actor reflected on her experience working on the film at the age of 17.

"It was such a long time ago. It almost seems like a different life," Ringwald said. "I had to do my finals on set for my high school algebra test... So I think that's what I remember the most," according to People. The film, which also starred Andrew McCarthy and Jon Cryer, was released 40 years ago and remains a defining teen drama of the 1980s.

Inspiration Behind 'Duckie'

Ringwald also shared a personal memory involving her longtime friend Matt, who inspired the character Philip F. "Duckie" Dale, portrayed by Cryer, according to People. "Matt celebrated his 18th birthday on that set, and I have a picture of him blowing out the candles," she said, speaking at the Majestic Theatre, according to People.

She added that their friendship dates back to sixth grade and has endured over the years. "Matt was the character that Duckie was based on in Pretty in Pink," she said. "And he's the godfather of my elder daughter, and I'm the godmother of his kid. And yeah, we've been friends forever," according to People.

A Cult Classic's Legacy

The Breakfast Club star is a mother of three: daughter Mathilda Ereni, 22, and twins Adele Georgiana and Roman Stylianos, 16.

Written by John Hughes and directed by Howard Deutch, Pretty in Pink became a cult classic following its release in February 1986. The film also featured performances by Harry Dean Stanton, Annie Potts and James Spader, according to People. (ANI)

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