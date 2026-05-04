Actor Vijay's TVK Makes Stunning Debut In TN Polls, Leads In 106 Seats

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram on Monday congratulated actor-turned-politician Vijay on his party, TVK's "spectacular electoral success on debut" in the 2026 Assembly elections. "Congratulations @actorvijay @TVKVijayHQ on a spectacular electoral success on debut. Bravo!" Chidambaram said on X.

TVK's Spectacular Debut

The praise from the senior Congress leader comes as trends show Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leading in 106 of the 234 seats, and dealing a major blow to the long-standing dominance of Dravidian parties, the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK. Making a remarkable electoral debut, Vijay, through his party TVK, has established himself as the true "Jana Nayagan" of Tamil Nadu. Although still short of the halfway mark of 118 seats, Vijay is likely to get support from the smaller parties of both Dravidian alliances.

Congress Hints at Post-Poll Alliance

AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar publicly indicated a coalition brewing. He confirmed that a report has already been dispatched to the party's central leadership, and they will decide on the coalition. "The people of Tamil Nadu, they voted for a change. Especially the youngsters and women have moved towards TVK and that's why TVK is getting such large numbers. I have already submitted a report to our Congress President Kharge ji, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul ji, and General Secretary of the Organisation Venugopal ji. All of them will take a call on what to do in Tamil Nadu," he said. The incumbent DMK is leading in 60 seats, and its alliance partner Congress is leading in 6 seats.

A New Chapter in Tamil Nadu Politics

The results have also shattered long-held notions about actors struggling to succeed in politics, as Vijay now joins the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. His performance reinforces that his cinematic popularity has translated into a deep emotional connection with the masses, reflected clearly in the public mandate.

TVK's victory could also mark a historic shift, as Tamil Nadu may witness its first government outside the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) dominance since June 1977. Vijay's family was seen celebrating his party's performance, watching TV at their residence while singing the 'whistle podu' song, which is also the party's symbol. Vijay's CA Chandrasekar and cousins were present for the celebrations.

Vijay is leading from both Tiruchirappalli (East) and Perambur when the last reports came in. (ANI)

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