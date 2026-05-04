3 Possible Twists In Roman Reigns Vs Jacob Fatu Saga On RAW Before WWE Backlash Showdown

WWE has built anticipation around Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu's clash at Backlash, with creative laying the groundwork for family drama and high‐stakes storytelling. Here are three things that could unfold on RAW before the Premium Live Event.

Triple H and his creative team could raise the stakes by having General Manager Adam Pearce announce a“Tribal Combat” stipulation. This would open the door for interference from The Usos or The MFTs, making the bout more unpredictable and adding layers to the family feud.

Jacob Fatu's mistake of putting his hands on the Tribal Chief last week could come back to haunt him. After the contract signing, Reigns might destroy him, perhaps even putting him through a table, sending a clear message that he will go to any extent to protect his throne and championship.

The Usos have been monitoring Fatu closely but avoiding direct confrontation. On RAW, Reigns could order Jey and Jimmy to strike, creating a 3‐on‐1 handicap situation. This cliffhanger would set the tone for Backlash, showing that Fatu's challenge threatens the entire Bloodline hierarchy.