Dhami Hails 'Historic' BJP Wins In Assam, West Bengal, Puducherry

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) outstanding performance in the recent Assembly elections, as trends indicate the party's victory in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry. Speaking at the state BJP headquarters, Dhami hailed the BJP's victories across multiple states, describing the moment as historic.

A 'Historic' Saffron Sweep

Dhami proudly stated, "Today is a very historic day. On this day, we have formed the government for the third consecutive time in Assam. After the country's independence, a moment has arrived in Bengal where everything has become saffron. That means, from our state, the Gangotri of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand to Gangasagar, everything has turned saffron." He went on to emphasise the party's growing dominance in other regions, saying, "In Puducherry also, the NDA government is being formed. In Tamil Nadu, the BJP-NDA has performed very well."

Leadership and Party Workers Credited for Success

Dhami attributed these successes to the tireless efforts of the BJP's leadership and its dedicated workers across the nation. The Chief Minister expressed special appreciation for the leadership of BJP's state president, Mahendra Bhatt, and other key party figures, saying, "Under the leadership of Mahendra Bhatt, we have continuously achieved many victories, whether it was the Lok Sabha elections, assembly by-elections, municipal elections, or our Panchayat elections."

Dhami also acknowledged the contributions of senior BJP leaders, including former Uttarakhand CM Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, for their consistent support and leadership.

Praise for Efforts in West Bengal

Referring to the party's success in West Bengal, where the BJP is gaining significant ground, Dhami highlighted the importance of unity and hard work, praising party workers who braved challenges and Opposition in organising rallies and foot marches in difficult conditions. "Our workers, who were from Uttarakhand, worked to set up the arrangements there," he added. "Among them was Mulayam Singh Rawat, who helped in organising despite the hurdles put in place by the local government."

Tribute to PM Modi's Leadership and Party Cadre

In a heartfelt tribute to all the BJP workers involved in the campaign, Dhami said, "Every worker of ours, people from all over the country, has a very big contribution. I want to heartily welcome all those workers who have made us experience this victory today, this historic victory, and have achieved this victory." He also expressed pride in the BJP's leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting, "I want to congratulate our leadership for such steady leadership, such transparent leadership, which continuously struggles. In 2021, when we lagged behind, they didn't let even a single worker of ours get discouraged."

The celebrations continued with Dhami acknowledging the enthusiasm and commitment of party workers, thanking them for their unwavering efforts in ensuring the BJP's victories, and expressing confidence that this momentum would continue to fuel the party's success in the future.

Latest Election Trends

As of the latest trends, the BJP is on track to become the single-largest party in the West Bengal Assembly, crossing the critical halfway mark of 148 seats. The shift in the state's political landscape, where the BJP has secured 15 seats and is leading in 185 constituencies, marks a significant departure from the dominance of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), which currently holds 6 seats and is leading in 81 constituencies, bringing its total to 87 seats.

Meanwhile, in Assam, the BJP continues to dominate, securing 23 seats and leading in 59 constituencies out of 82 contested. In Puducherry, the BJP has won a second consecutive term, further solidifying its presence across India. (ANI)

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