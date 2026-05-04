West Bengal: TMC Leader Attacked In Cooch Behar Amid Rising Tensions

Dinhata Town Block TMC President Bishu Dhar was allegedly attacked by BJP workers and supporters after he came out of the counting centre in Cooch Behar. In response to the attack, Dhar told the media, "We are members of the Trinamool Congress. We move forward with courage. I knew they would attack me, yet I still walked in. This is the culture of the BJP."

BJP Surges Ahead in West Bengal Amid Tensions

The incident has intensified concerns over escalating political tensions between the two parties, especially as the BJP's strong performance in West Bengal continues to reshape the state's political landscape As of the latest trends, the BJP is on track to become the single-largest party in the West Bengal Assembly, crossing the critical halfway mark of 148 seats. The shift in the state's political landscape, where the BJP has secured 15 seats and is leading in 185 constituencies, marks a significant departure from the dominance of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), which currently holds 6 seats and is leading in 81 constituencies, bringing its total to 87 seats.

Aggressive Campaigning Fuels Volatility

The violence follows a pattern of aggressive campaigning in a fiercely contested election season, with both parties vying for control of the state. BJP's growing strength in West Bengal, bolstered by aggressive campaigning and promises of development and strong governance, has fueled tensions with the ruling TMC.

West Bengal has witnessed a historic voter turnout, with Phase II achieving 91.66% and a combined voter participation of 92.47% across both phases. The high voter turnout indicates a strong engagement of the public and their trust in the BJP's promises, further amplifying the political stakes.

Dominance in Assam, Victory in Puducherry

Meanwhile, in Assam, the BJP continues to dominate, securing 23 seats and leading in 59 constituencies out of 82 contested. In Puducherry, the BJP has won a second consecutive term, further solidifying its presence across India.

As the election results unfold, BJP leaders have expressed confidence in their growing influence in West Bengal, while TMC leaders are left grappling with the shifting political winds.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)