MS Dhoni Not With CSK For Delhi Clash Coach Gives Big Injury Update

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star wicketkeeper/batter MS Dhoni has not travelled to Delhi for CSK's upcoming match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Bowling coach Eric Simmons confirmed on Monday that Dhoni will miss the game scheduled for Tuesday, potentially marking his 10th absence of the season. "Update on MS Dhoni is way above my pay grade. He's not with us, but he's improving. He will be ready when he's ready. He knows when he's ready to play," said Simmons on the eve of CSK's 10th match of the season against Delhi Capitals.

Dhoni's Season-Long Absence Due to Injury

Dhoni, who injured his calf muscle during the pre-season camp, hasn't featured in a single match yet for CSK in the ongoing IPL. Despite being with CSK since March and regularly featuring in practice games and net sessions, widely shared on social media, Dhoni has yet to make an appearance in any of the team's eight matches so far.

Contract Details and Previous Season Performance

Dhoni was retained by the Super Kings as an "uncapped player" for Rs 4 crore ahead of IPL 2025, and this retention was extended for IPL 2026, keeping his salary unchanged at Rs 4 crore. Dhoni had a decent IPL 2025 season with the bat, making 196 runs from 14 matches at an average of 24.50 and a strike-rate of 135.17.

Chennai Super Kings are currently sixth on the points table, having recovered well from a difficult start that saw them suffer three consecutive defeats.

'Don't Want to Be a Distraction': Hussey on Dhoni's Absence

Earlier, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey said that MS Dhoni deliberately chose not to attend CSK's IPL 2026 matches because he didn't want to become a distraction for the team. "He's such a team-oriented guy, MS Dhoni. He always wants what's best for the team, and he was worried that if he came, there'd be a bit too much of a distraction. Obviously, the cameras would be on him a lot. The crowd would be cheering for him and things like that," Hussey said.

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