Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Sengottaiyan Wins Gobichettipalayam For TVK

Former Tamil Nadu Minister and TVK candidate KA Sengottaiyan has secured a win in the Gobichettipalayam constituency in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, successfully defending his stronghold. This win carries profound significance as it marks his first successful campaign under actor Vijay's newly formed party TVK after being expelled from AIADMK.

Following the declaration of results on Monday, Sengottaiyan, who also serves as the Chief Coordinator of the TVK Executive Committee, led a massive celebratory roadshow through the streets of Erode, greeted by thousands of enthusiastic supporters and party cadre.

Despite shifting his lifelong political allegiance from the AIADMK to the TVK in late 2025, the veteran leader maintained his grip on the seat he has now represented nine times. Sengottaiyan defeated his closest rival, N Nallasivam of the DMK, by a margin of 16,620 votes, securing 82612 votes, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

TVK's Spectacular Debut

Beyond just one seat, TVK has stunned the political realm with its spectacular debut in Tamil Nadu. It is on its way to emerge as the single largest party in the assembly. One of its biggest wins would be the Kolathur constituency, where Chief Minister MK Stalin is contesting against TVK's VS Babu but trailing behind.

Election Trends and Party Standings

As of 5:30 PM, the ECI's data indicate a massive surge for the newcomer party, with TVK dominating the trends by securing 14 wins and leading in 94 seats. Incumbent DMK trails in a difficult second position with 7 wins and 53 leads, while the AIADMK alliance follows with 2 wins and 43 leads. Congress has managed 1 victory with 4 leads, marking a dramatic, high-stakes fight.

Vijay Joins League of Actor-Turned-Leaders

The results have also shattered long-held notions about actors struggling to succeed in politics, as Vijay now joins the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. His performance reinforces that his cinematic popularity has translated into a deep emotional connection with the masses, reflected clearly in the public mandate.

A Historic Shift in Tamil Nadu Politics

TVK's victory could also mark a historic shift, as Tamil Nadu may witness its first government outside the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) dominance since June 1977.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)