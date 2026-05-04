Iran Announces New Hormuz Control Zone, Assesses US Counter-Proposal

IRGC Declares New Maritime Control Zone

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has announced a new maritime control zone in the Strait of Hormuz, as per a report by Tasnim News Agency on Monday. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, the IRGC declared a new maritime control area in the Strait of Hormuz. The new zone of "smart control" has the line between Mount Mobarak in Iran and south of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates in the south, and the line between the end of Qeshm Island in Iran and Umm Al Quwain in the United Arab Emirates in the west.

Tehran and Washington Exchange Proposals on Conflict

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has confirmed that officials are currently assessing a counter-proposal from the United States aimed at halting the ongoing conflict, according to a report by Al Jazeera. Addressing a press conference, Baghaei noted that "the US message was received through Pakistan" and stated that he "will not discuss the details of the issues raised at this time, because these issues are still under review."

The spokesperson highlighted the difficulties in the negotiation process, suggesting that the American approach of making "excessive and unreasonable demands" ensures the proposal "is not easy to review."

Addressing recent media coverage regarding Tehran's atomic ambitions, Baghaei dismissed reports concerning negotiations over its nuclear programme as being "mostly speculation." As reported by Al Jazeera, the spokesperson clarified that "the issues raised about enrichment or nuclear materials are purely speculative" and emphasised that "at this stage, we are not talking about anything other than stopping the war completely."

He further noted that the path forward remains undecided, stating that "the direction we will take in the future will be determined in the future." Al Jazeera highlighted that the diplomatic exchange, facilitated by Islamabad, comes as the region remains on high alert over the potential for further escalation.

Trump's Mixed Signals on Negotiations

This development coincides with comments from US President Donald Trump, who on Sunday (local time) said that his representatives are having "very positive" discussions. Trump signalled continued diplomatic engagement even as both sides exchanged competing proposals on regional tensions.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump noted his representatives were actively engaged with Tehran and suggested the talks could lead to "something very positive for all." He stated, "I am fully aware that my representatives are having very positive discussions with the country of Iran, and that these discussions could lead to something very positive for all."

These sentiments were echoed by US special envoy Steve Witkoff, who told CNN that Washington remains engaged with Tehran. "We're in conversation," Witkoff said, referring to ongoing diplomatic contacts aimed at exploring potential negotiations to end the conflict. Witkoff was speaking from Trump's Doral golf club during the PGA Cadillac Championship, where he was seen alongside the US President.

Trump's latest tone marked a notable shift from comments he made a day earlier, when he sharply criticised Iran's proposal. He previously said he "can't imagine" the latest proposal from Iran "would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to humanity."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump had rejected Iran's latest proposal aimed at resolving the ongoing regional conflict, saying the offer is "not acceptable," as reported by The Times of Israel. According to the Israeli news platform, Trump made a similar statement during a brief phone call with Kan News correspondent Nathan Guttman.

In a post on X, Guttman quoted Trump as saying, "It's not acceptable to me. I've studied it, I've studied everything -- it's not acceptable."

In additional comments reported by Kan News, Trump said the regional military campaign was progressing successfully. "The campaign is going great," Trump said, adding, "The Iranians want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with what they've offered."

"There are things I can't agree to," Trump said, without elaborating on specific objections to Tehran's proposal.

Iran Clarifies Stance on '14-Point Proposal'

In a parallel interview with the Iranian state broadcaster SNN TV, Baghaei confirmed that "the United States' view on Tehran's proposal via Pakistan has reached Iran." He stressed that the "14-point proposal" is solely aimed at ending the conflict in the region and does not address the nuclear issue.

According to Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency, Baghaei also rejected reports suggesting the proposal involved mine-clearing operations in the Strait of Hormuz, calling such claims "fabricated and concocted by certain media outlets."

The Iranian spokesperson reiterated Tehran's position, stating that "Iran rejects negotiations under ultimatum and deadline," according to Tasnim.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)