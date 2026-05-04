Lydonia Showcases Proven Invoice Processing Solution Delivering Measurable Finance Results

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Lydonia, a premier business transformation firm focused on AI-driven automation, highlights its Proven Invoice Processing Solution, designed to fully automate the intake, validation, and processing of invoices. By leveraging Agentic AI, Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), and Generative AI, the solution delivers end-to-end automation of invoice workflows with a predictable, fixed-price model that provides clear outcomes.

For finance teams, invoice processing is often manual, repetitive, and resource intensive, creating delays, errors, and administrative burden that slows down operations. By automating these workflows while maintaining control and auditability, Lydonia's solution helps organizations reduce manual effort and eliminate errors, freeing staff to focus on higher-value work and strengthening vendor relationships.

“We built this solution to take a process that's traditionally manual and inconsistent and turn it into something efficient, accurate, and predictable,” said Mike Mullaney, Chief Operating Officer of Lydonia.“The goal is simple: simplify the work for teams while delivering measurable improvements in cost, speed, and control.”

To support organizations evaluating modernization efforts, Lydonia recently hosted a two-part webinar series, Rethinking Invoice Processing. Part 1 provided an educational overview of common challenges and best practices, while Part 2 highlighted Lydonia's customer TurnPoint Services and the measurable improvements they achieved firsthand with Lydonia's Proven Invoice Processing Solution.

“We're essentially in exception handling mode now. We're not having to manually review every invoice that comes in,” said Jason Pierce, Vice President of Finance Integrations and Systems at TurnPoint Services.“The system handles the majority of our monthly invoices, and anything with low confidence or exceptions is escalated. That alone has allowed our team to shift focus away from data entry and toward more valuable work like job costing.”

Pierce added,“Lydonia also didn't assume anything during implementation. We walked through every click, document, and workflow in detail, including where documents come from and how exceptions are handled. They provided strong guidance on best practices, which made the rollout very smooth, and we were able to move forward quickly as adjustments came up.”

The Lydonia Invoice Processing Solution is applicable across industries, demonstrating its value in automating critical finance processes while providing predictable outcomes.

About Lydonia

Lydonia is a premier business transformation firm focused on AI Automation, Agentic AI, and Intelligent Automation. We help organizations unlock value from the platforms they already own – or are considering investing in. By combining deep expertise in AI, agentic orchestration, and automation, we guide clients through platform decisions, design solutions, and deliver measurable outcomes: higher revenue, lower cost, and reduced risk. For more information visit .