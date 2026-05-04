Bitcoin Could Hit $95K: Five Key Takeaways This Week

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin started the week with renewed momentum, reclaiming the $80,000 level for the first time in three months and posting fresh intraday highs around $80,600 on Bitstamp. The weekly close also marked Bitcoin 's strongest close since January, and the price traded above the 21-week moving average for the second time since October 2025, according to TradingView data. The move adds a layer of optimism after a period of consolidation, and traders are weighing whether this is the start of a sustained up leg or a temporary reaccumulation before the next test of macro resistance.

Beyond the price action, market participants are watching a layered set of signals: ETF flows, on-chain momentum, and a domestic macro backdrop that continues to tilt in Bitcoin's favor from a risk-on perspective, even as official policy remains unsettled. The blend of spot-market strength, fresh inflows into U.S. spot BTC ETFs, and a recovering on-chain metric set has some analysts arguing that the next leg could extend toward higher targets, while others warn that a failure to hold could invite a renewed pullback amid ongoing macro tensions.

Bitcoin reclaimed $80,000 and hit a local high of about $80,617 on Bitstamp, delivering a weekly close above the 21-week trend line for only the second time since October 2025. Analyst Michaël van de Poppe sees upside potential beyond $86-88k, with discussions of possible moves toward $92-95k if momentum persists, supported in part by about $630 million in net inflows to U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs on Friday. Trading perspectives diverge on the near term: a persistent breakout above $80k could cement a bullish shift, while a failure to sustain gains risks a deeper pullback toward macro lows if the bear flag remains intact. On-chain momentum is improving, with Bitcoin's MVRV ratio hovering around 1.45 - among multi-month highs - signaling a rebalancing of market valuation relative to realized value. The macro picture remains nuanced: dissent at the Fed meeting suggested a cautious stance on easing, while equities hit new highs on strong earnings, and oil-market dynamics continued to influence risk sentiment.

Key takeawaysBack above the threshold: what the price action signals

The price thrust above $80,000 is more than a round-number milestone. It marks a key technical test of a bear-leaning pattern that had shadowed Bitcoin through much of 2026. The intraday peak near $80,617 and the weekly close above the 21-week moving average signal a potential shift in short- to medium-term momentum, according to traders monitoring price structure against the longer-term trend line first breached earlier in the week.

Market observers point to the 21-week line as a useful gauge for assessing macro-validity. Bitcoin's ability to stay above this level and maintain a weekly close above it for the first time in several months is being interpreted as a potential foundation for a more durable move, contingent on continued demand and absence of a renewed macro shock.

Bear flag or breakout: a spectrum of trader opinions

As Bitcoin grapples with the $80,000 threshold, the community remains split on the trajectory ahead. On one flank, well-known trader Michaël van de Poppe argued that the market is primed for upside momentum. In posts circulated over the weekend, he suggested that surpassing $79,000 opens the path toward $86-88k in the near term, with the possibility of a stronger run toward $92-95k if the momentum persists. His commentary cited Friday's robust ETF flows as a bullish tailwind, framing the move as part of a broader reacceleration in participation.

Meanwhile, other voices warn that the prevailing chart pattern could still deliver a deeper correction if the bear flag completes. A trader known as Crypto Storm cautioned that a break lower could trigger a 30–40% retreat and that only a decisive daily close above $80k would reestablish a bullish tilt. Several participants have emphasized the potential for a pullback if the current sequence fails to sustain higher highs and new resistance accelerates selling pressure.

On the more optimistic side, investors like Jeff Sun have noted that spot Bitcoin has reclaimed the $80,000 level for the first time since January and described the move as not necessarily a bear-flag scenario. Sun has been building a position via ETFs since March, arguing that the latest price action does not fit the classic bear-flag narrative, a view echoed by others who see the paint on the chart as a base-building phase rather than a terminal retreat.

Adding a layer of macro context, Jurrien Timmer, director of global macro at Fidelity Investments, has argued that the rebound from the February dip toward $60,000 could be part of a larger base formation designed to support the next significant up leg. While this framing is not a guaranteed forecast, it underscores the tendency to interpret Bitcoin's late-winter resilience as more than a mere bounce within a bear market.

Fed policy, equities, and the risk-on backdrop

Beyond price action, the broader macro narrative continues to shape risk assets. The latest Federal Reserve meeting featured notable dissent among four FOMC members and highlighted a debate over easing bias. Market coverage from The Market Mosaic noted that the primary source of dissent was resistance to language signaling an easing bias, pointing to a more cautious stance on policy shifts in the near term.

Despite intra-meeting tensions, stock markets have held up well. The S&P 500 reached fresh highs in the week, aided by stronger-than-expected corporate earnings. Yet analysts caution that inflation and the path of policy will remain critical drivers for risk assets, with higher-for-longer or fluctuating inflation dynamics potentially altering valuations in coming months.

From a timing perspective, futures markets painted a picture in which significant easing in 2024 appears unlikely, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool. As policymakers evaluate inflation pressures and macro risks, the market's interpretation of future rate moves remains a decisive variable for both equities and crypto assets.

Oil dynamics and risk sentiment

Oil markets have remained a central macro cross-check for risk appetite. Brent crude prices hovered around the $110s to $112 range, after peaking above $120 per barrel last week before cooling slightly. Analysts have stressed that the longer-term supply backdrop suggests a potential moderation in oil prices, even as short-term spikes reflect geopolitical risk and supply constraints. The view from some strategists is that the bullish oil narrative is largely priced in, with a potential for a downside drift should supply growth resume more robustly in 2026.

Market commentator Lukas Kuemmerle emphasized the pattern of price reactions around the highs as evidence that the current rally may be cooling into a consolidation phase, a scenario that could impact risk assets more broadly. Even as some banks have tilted toward a lower oil-price baseline than the immediate spike would imply, the overarching takeaway remains that the oil story-while supportive to some risk-on trades-may not sustain a continued surge without an accompanying shift in supply dynamics.

On-chain momentum: MVRV points to reaccumulation

On-chain metrics show a growing sense of confidence returning to Bitcoin investors. CryptoQuant's data this week highlighted multimonth highs in Bitcoin's market value to realized value (MVRV) ratio, a metric that compares Bitcoin's market capitalization to the price at which the last supply moved. The MVRV ratio hovered around 1.45, a level not seen since early 2026, according to Arab Chain Now's interpretation of CryptoQuant data.

CryptoQuant contributor Arab Chain Now noted, adding that such readings reflect improving profitability for holders and a rebalancing of market expectations after the early-year volatility. CryptoQuant.

Analysts say the trend in MVRV aligns with a broader narrative of investors regaining conviction and participating more actively in price discovery, a signal that could underpin additional upside if price action sustains above key levels. Still, observers emphasize that MVRV is only one piece of the puzzle, and it must be corroborated by continued demand across spot markets and continued resilience in macro catalysts.

In aggregate, the combination of on-chain momentum, ETF inflows, and the immediate price action around $80k constitutes a potential inflection point for Bitcoin. Yet as with any risk asset, the path forward will hinge on how macro factors-policy signals, inflation trends, and energy markets-evolve over the next few weeks.

What to watch next: a sustained move above $80k with a daily close above that level could shift the narrative toward a broader upside. Traders will be watching for continued ETF demand, the trajectory of the Fed's policy path, and the oil-market dynamic, all of which could amplify or mute Bitcoin's next leg up. As the week unfolds, the key question remains whether this rebound can sustain itself, or whether a new round of volatility will reassert itself as investors reassess risk in a rapidly shifting macro environment.

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