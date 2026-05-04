Belarusians Request Exchange Of Inna Kardash, Suspected Of Espionage Coordination Headquarters

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Belarusians are requesting that Inna Kardash, a journalist who worked for Ukrainian media outlets and whom the Security Service of Ukraine has notified of suspicion of espionage, be included in the exchange.

This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by Bohdan Okhrimenko, head of the Secretariat of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

“Such a request was made, but aside from discussions, nothing has happened yet. We are open to proposals. We have no interest in keeping foreign criminals here or spending budget funds on them while our unlawfully convicted citizens are behind bars in inhumane conditions. If the communication includes practical proposals, we will consider them,” he said regarding Kardash.

When asked how she ended up working at the Coordination Headquarters, Okhrimenko replied:“The SSU and the DIU received information about her activities and launched an operation. She thought she was working at the Coordination Headquarters. A fake workplace was set up for her; she had no access to the Coordination Headquarters' premises and was located elsewhere. The premises themselves were set up to record everything that took place there, and the materials provided to her contained no truthful information. Once the SSU officers assigned to monitor her had recorded everything, her arrest was carried out, and she is currently under investigation.”

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As reported by Ukrinform, a 35-year-old enemy agent who had been working for the Belarusian KGB since 2015 was detained in Kyiv in January of this year. She has been charged.

On January 22, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital ordered the Belarusian spy to be held in custody without ba il.