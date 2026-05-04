Zelensky Meets Fico In Yerevan

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine is open to constructive dialogue with Slovakia and interested in developing strong relations.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky stated this on Facebook following a meeting in Yerevan with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

According to Zelensky, he discussed cooperation in various areas with Fico, as well as holding a government meeting in the format of an intergovernmental commission in the near future.

"We spoke about exchanging visits to Kyiv and Bratislava and agreed that our teams will work out the schedule," the President emphasized.

The parties also touched on Ukraine's membership in the European Union. "Importantly, Slovakia supports Ukraine's accession to the European Union and is ready to assist us on this path. I am grateful for that," Zelensky noted.

Zelensky discusses bilateral ties, EU path with Czech PM Babiš

As Ukrinform reported, Fico said that despite differences on some issues, he and Zelensky are interested in friendly relations between the two countries.

Photo: Office of the President