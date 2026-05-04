IRGC Claims To Hit US Navy Frigate After Ignoring Iran's Warning

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, May 4 (IANS) The Navy of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday claimed that it hit a US Navy frigate with two missiles that sought to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

The US frigate, which had set sail near Iran's southern port city of Jask to cross the Strait of Hormuz "in violation of the traffic and shipping security," was hit after ignoring the Iranian naval forces' warning, Fars cited local sources as saying.

It added that after being struck, the frigate was forced to retreat and flee from the region.

However, according to a subsequent report by Axios, a senior US official denied that a US ship was hit by Iranian missiles, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iran has repeatedly announced that no movement is possible through the Strait of Hormuz without its official permission, and ignoring this warning will be met with a decisive response from the Iranian armed forces, according to Fars.

US President Donald Trump said Sunday the United States will guide ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz safely out of the restricted waterway on Monday.

In response to Trump's claim, Iran's main military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warned on Monday that "any foreign armed forces, especially the aggressive US army, will be attacked if they intend to approach and enter the Strait of Hormuz," according to the official news agency IRNA.

Iran tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz beginning February 28, when it barred safe passage to vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States following joint strikes on Iranian territory.

The United States imposed its anti-Iran blockade on the Strait of Hormuz after post-ceasefire negotiations with Tehran on April 11 and 12 failed to lead to an agreement.

–IANS

ksk/as