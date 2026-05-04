Viral Video Exposes Lapse In Mortuary Services At MP Hospital, Collector Orders Action

MENAFN - IANS) Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh), May 4 (IANS) A disturbing video showing family members carrying the body of a teenage girl on foot from a hospital in the Bahadurpur area of Ashoknagar district in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on social media, prompting swift action by the district administration.

Taking serious note of the incident, Collector Saket Malviya visited Bahadurpur hospital late Sunday night to assess the situation.

Confirming the report, a senior officer in Ashoknagar district administration on Monday told IANS that following direction from the Collector, officials conducted a detailed inspection of the hospital premises, including the post-mortem facility, and gathered information about the circumstances that led to the incident.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed prima facie negligence on the part of the post-mortem in-charge.

The officer also shared that the inspection team has recommended disciplinary action, following which, the hospital caretaker was removed from duty.

According to the officer, the Collector emphasised that established government protocols mandate dignified handling and transportation of deceased persons.

He stated that if a hearse vehicle is not available at a hospital, arrangements must be made from alternate sources without delay.

He also instructed officials to assign clear responsibility to hospital staff to prevent such incidents in the future.

Notably, the incident involves a 15-year-old tribal girl, who died by suicide on Saturday night, and was taken to the hospital for the post-mortem.

According to reports, the family waited for several hours for a vehicle to transport the body, but no arrangement was made.

Eventually, they wrapped the body in a sheet and began carrying it on foot. Later, local residents helped arrange a private vehicle to take the body to their village.

The incident has sparked outrage, raising concerns about the availability of basic health services in rural areas.

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari criticised the state government, alleging failure to provide even basic ambulance services and questioning the utilisation of funds allocated for such facilities.