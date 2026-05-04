Bengal's Public Not Powerless, Today It Has Shown Its Strength: BJP's Agnimitra Paul

MENAFN - IANS) Asansol, May 4 (IANS) Agnimitra Paul, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Asansol Dakshin Assembly constituency, collected her winning certificate from the election officials and dedicated the win to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder, Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

As the BJP maintained a significant lead over the Trinamool Congress, the BJP leader said that the public has shown its strength.

Paul, speaking to IANS, said, "Today is not just a day for us to celebrate happiness. It is a moment dedicated to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, because of whom West Bengal has become a homeland for Hindus. Today, under his vision, a BJP government is set to be formed in West Bengal. This is a matter of great joy, and a new beginning."

Speaking about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP leader Paul said, "There is nothing specific to say to the Chief Minister. We only want to say that it would have been better to be a bit more courteous, polite, and modest. You should understand that you hold a high position, and people in your party look up to you. You are like a guardian to them. But you betrayed the people of West Bengal. The public is not powerless. Today, it has shown its strength."

Agnimitra Paul received 1,19,582 votes and defeated the Trinamool Congress candidate Tapas Banerjee with a margin of more than 40,800.

Apart from Agnimitra Paul, Darjeeling candidate Noman Rai, Kalimpong candidate Bharat Kumar Chetri, Medinipur candidate Sankar Kumar Guchhait, Monteswar's Saikat Panja, and Bhatar's Karfa Soumen were among the early winners from the BJP.

Meanwhile, after winning six seats, the BJP was leading in 188 seats, while the Trinamool Congress was ahead in 82.

The BJP has won 12 seats, while the Trinamool Congress has won five, according to the ECI trends as of 5:15 p.m.