Gujarat To Form Urban Jan Arogya Samitis, Restructure Existing Health Committees

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, May 4 (IANS) The Gujarat government on Monday announced the formation of Jan Arogya Samitis in urban areas and the restructuring of existing Rogi Kalyan Samitis as part of efforts to strengthen primary healthcare delivery and increase public participation under the Ayushman Bharat programme.

The move follows the transition of Ayushman Bharat Urban Health Centres into Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, aimed at ensuring citizens receive quality primary healthcare services at their doorstep.

The initiative is intended to improve transparency and community involvement in the state's health sector.

State Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandir centres would serve as comprehensive healthcare hubs.

“The centres will not only provide treatment but will become key centres delivering preventive, curative, promotive, rehabilitative and palliative care,” he said.

He added that since 2021, one Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandir has been made operational for every population of 20,000 to 25,000 in Gujarat, strengthening the state's health security.

Under the new structure, Jan Arogya Samitis will be constituted in urban areas, with ward members of local bodies serving as chairpersons and incharge medical officers acting as member secretaries.

The government has provided annual untied funds of Rs 1,75,000 at the Urban Primary Health Centre level and Rs 1,00,000 at the Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandir level to ensure operational autonomy.

The committees will have at least 50 per cent representation of women to prioritise maternal and child welfare issues.

They will also include representatives from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minority communities, women's self-help groups, resident welfare associations and the education department.

In addition, TB champions, cancer survivors, Persons with Disabilities and members of the transgender community will be included as special invitees.

Meetings of the Jan Arogya Samiti will be held every month, with detailed minute-to-minute records maintained.

Non-government members will have a tenure of two years.

Referring to earlier measures, Pansheriya noted that on September 15, 2022, Jan Arogya Samitis had been constituted at sub-health centres under rural healthcare, and existing Rogi Kalyan Samitis at Primary Health Centres had been restructured into Jan Arogya Samitis.

He expressed confidence that the new framework would enable quicker resolution of local issues and lead to a steady improvement in the quality of healthcare services.