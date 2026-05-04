Historic Assam Mandate Reflects People's Trust In BJP's Governance: Sonowal

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 4 (IANS) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday termed the BJP-led NDA's performance in the Assam Assembly elections as a“historic victory”, attributing it to the development-oriented governance under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the“double-engine” government.

Speaking to reporters as counting of votes progressed, Sonowal said the scale of the mandate reflects the people's strong and positive support for the BJP and its allies from the very beginning.

He added that the alliance is heading towards a massive tally, underlining the depth of public trust in its leadership.

The Union Minister said the NDA government has created a powerful environment of development in Assam, which has translated into greater opportunities for social justice and economic empowerment.

“Because of this, the people of Assam have got a golden opportunity to strengthen their socio-economic conditions,” he said.

Sonowal further noted that peace and stability in the state have significantly improved due to good governance, leading to a sense of satisfaction among citizens.

He said that people have recognised the BJP as a reliable platform that can take their lives forward and ensure sustained progress.

He also emphasised that the positive mandate is a result of the consistent efforts made by the government to prioritise development, infrastructure, and welfare initiatives.

According to him, the electorate's response demonstrates a clear preference for stability and continuity.

Reiterating that the verdict is historic, Sonowal said the people have extended unprecedented support to the BJP and its allies, placing their faith in the alliance's vision for Assam.

He added that the results reflect a strong endorsement of the government's policies and its commitment to inclusive growth.

The Union Minister expressed confidence that the NDA will continue to work with the same momentum, ensuring that the benefits of development reach every section of society while further strengthening Assam's path towards progress.