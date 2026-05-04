Baba Ramdev Hails BJP Gains In Bengal, Assam Says Verdict Gives New Direction To Indian Politics

MENAFN - IANS) Haridwar, May 4 (IANS) Yoga guru and businessman Baba Ramdev on Monday congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its performance in the Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam, stating that the five-state verdict has given a "new direction'' to Indian politics and reflects people's growing trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to IANS, Ramdev credited the BJP's success to a combination of strong leadership, organisational effort, and public faith.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a personality in politics like the Himalayas. No one appears even close to his stature. Such a great political personality is not formed in a single day, he has done penance for 50 years for it. The people of the country have placed their trust in him," he said.

As counting continued across four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry, Ramdev said the overall outcome marks a turning point in national politics. "The elections in five states have given a new direction to the country's politics. Those who were consumed by the frenzy of political dominance, established within political parties, now that towering structure of supremacy has crumbled into dust," he remarked.

Referring specifically to West Bengal, he said the support shown by voters towards the BJP and Prime Minister Modi was significant. He also lauded Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his organisational efforts. "The Prime Minister, who today is the biggest brand in politics - to translate that brand's vision onto the ground. The relentless and formidable effort made by Amit Shah is unparalleled in itself," he added.

Ramdev also highlighted the political upswing of Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling his imminent victory a "very significant benchmark."

According to him, it reflects a blend of ideology and governance.

"It shows what the confluence of Hindutva, development, and Sanatan truly looks like," he said.

At the same time, the yoga guru extended greetings to the Indian National Congress for its performance in Kerala. "I also extend my best wishes to the Congress for the success it has achieved in Kerala, even if it is for its own sense of satisfaction. Democracy becomes stronger only when both the ruling side and the opposition move forward with full strength and sharpness," he said.

The remarks come amid ongoing counting of votes in key Assembly elections, with early trends indicating significant political shifts in several regions.