Rajasthan CM, Ministers Celebrate With Jhalmuri After Poll Victories In Bengal, Assam

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 4 (IANS) Marking the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) electoral success in West Bengal and Assam, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and senior party leaders on Monday celebrated with 'jhalmuri' lending a unique flavour to the occasion in Jaipur.

A festive atmosphere prevailed in Jaipur, as Chief Minister Sharma, along with Ministers and senior BJP leaders, celebrated the party's electoral success.

The celebrations had a unique touch, with BJP leaders marking the occasion by sharing 'jhalmuri', a popular eastern Indian snack.

Soon after the election results were declared, prominent BJP leaders gathered at the Chief Minister's residence.

Among those present were former state BJP Presidents Satish Poonia and Ashok Parnami, former MP Ramcharan Bohra, and Ministers, including Madan Dilawar, Hiralal Nagar, Kanhaiya Lal Chaudhary, Gautam Dak, K.K Bishnoi, Jogaram Patel, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and MP Manju Sharma.

The BJP leaders exchanged greetings and celebrated together, symbolically exchanging jhalmuri with each other.

The BJP leaders also highlighted Chief Minister Sharma's campaign efforts in West Bengal, noting that his outreach to the Marwari community and social organisations across Assembly constituencies such as Siliguri, Howrah North, and Barrackpore proved significant.

This follows similar campaign visits in Haryana and Delhi, which BJP members described as "auspicious" for electoral success.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sharma credited the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that it reflects the public's faith in good governance.

He added that with a "double-engine" government, West Bengal is poised to accelerate its development journey.

Prime Minister Modi had shared a video on his official X account showing him purchasing 'jhalmuri', a well-known Bengali street snack prepared using puffed rice, green chillies and spices, from a small shop in Jhargram during his campaign ahead of the polls.

He was accompanied by security staff and paid the vendor for the snack.

The BJP's social media accounts also shared a video of Prime Minister Modi visiting a small shop after a public rally in Jhargram.

The BJP captioned the video as: "PM Modi stopped his convoy, enjoyed Bengal's OG snack, the jhalmuri, after addressing a massive rally in Jhargram."

Further celebrations are scheduled at the state BJP office later on Monday evening, marking what the party sees as a decisive mandate, including the formation of an NDA government in Puducherry.