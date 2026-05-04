Hema Malini Credits PM Modi & Amit Shah For BJP's Historic Win In West Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 04 (IANS) Veteran actress and member of the Lok Sabha from the BJP, Hema Malini, used social media to express her delight at the BJP's impressive performance in West Bengal Assembly elections.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for successfully turning the tide in the state in their favour, Hema Malini wrote on her official Instagram handle, "The euphoria is still settling in! Thrilled with the BJP win in Bengal - all the planning and hard work of Modi ji and Amit Shah ji has finally paid off! Proud to have been a small part of the hard campaigning that saw the landslide victory of the BJP over the TMC (sic)."

"Victory of democracy in a big way endorsed by public awareness. My hearty congratulations to all the winners of this historic election", she went on to add.

Television actress Rupali Ganguly also tweeted, "Bengal chose democracy over fear. A big thank you to our brave CRPF personnel who ensured peaceful voting despite every challenge. Jai CRPF".

Refreshing your memory, Rupali had used the micro-blogging site to bash Mamata Banerjee's TMC rule in the state.

"I think it is very important that BJP's government comes there and I have no shame in saying that I am ashamed that somebody like Mamata Banerjee has been the CM of a beautiful, beautiful state like Bengal. I mean, what she has done, the G case, you know. At least, they should have removed the Dean, at least to show off, but no, they got him transferred. Because of this shamelessness, everybody there has been oppressed; they have been tortured. So, it is high time, I hope that this time, the real Bengalis, the real Bengalis, all of them should stand together," the 'Anupamaa' actress had written.

Voting for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly was conducted in two phases, on April 23 and April 29.