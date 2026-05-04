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Search Underway for Missing US Soldiers During African Army Exercise
(MENAFN) Two members of the US Army taking part in the annual African Lion multinational military drills have been reported missing near a southwestern region of Morocco, according to statements from US Africa Command (AFRICOM) and the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces on Sunday.
The soldiers were last seen on Saturday evening in the vicinity of the Cap Draa Training Area, close to the Atlantic coastline near Tan Tan. The surrounding area is known for its harsh terrain, combining cliffs and desert landscapes, where parts of the joint exercise are conducted.
“US, Moroccan and other assets from African Lion immediately initiated coordinated search and rescue operations, including ground, air, and maritime assets. The incident remains under investigation and the search is on-going,” AFRICOM said in a statement.
Reports indicate that the personnel were not engaged in official training activities at the time of their disappearance and were most likely in the area near the Oued Draa estuary, approximately 25 km north of Tan-Tan, “most likely while swimming”.
Search efforts have been intensified, with Moroccan forces deploying multiple resources, including helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, Royal Navy aircraft, and additional support units, according to reports.
“The Royal Moroccan Armed Forces are using several means for the search, including helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, Royal Navy aircraft, and other means,” it added.
The identities of the missing service members have not yet been disclosed, and the search operation is still ongoing as authorities continue investigations.
The soldiers were last seen on Saturday evening in the vicinity of the Cap Draa Training Area, close to the Atlantic coastline near Tan Tan. The surrounding area is known for its harsh terrain, combining cliffs and desert landscapes, where parts of the joint exercise are conducted.
“US, Moroccan and other assets from African Lion immediately initiated coordinated search and rescue operations, including ground, air, and maritime assets. The incident remains under investigation and the search is on-going,” AFRICOM said in a statement.
Reports indicate that the personnel were not engaged in official training activities at the time of their disappearance and were most likely in the area near the Oued Draa estuary, approximately 25 km north of Tan-Tan, “most likely while swimming”.
Search efforts have been intensified, with Moroccan forces deploying multiple resources, including helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, Royal Navy aircraft, and additional support units, according to reports.
“The Royal Moroccan Armed Forces are using several means for the search, including helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, Royal Navy aircraft, and other means,” it added.
The identities of the missing service members have not yet been disclosed, and the search operation is still ongoing as authorities continue investigations.
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