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NATO Chief Says Europe Responding to US Concerns Over Mideast Position
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated on Monday that European leaders have taken note of US dissatisfaction regarding Europe’s response to recent developments in the Middle East. He emphasized that, despite initial criticism, European governments are now increasing their efforts in line with Washington’s expectations.
Speaking at the European Political Community meeting in Yerevan, Armenia, Rutte acknowledged concerns in the United States over how Europe has reacted to the ongoing conflict involving Israel, Iran, and US involvement.
"As you know, as we know, there has been some disappointment on the US side when it comes to European reaction to what is happening now in the Middle East and the campaign of Israel and the US against Iran," Rutte said.
He added that European leaders have taken the feedback seriously and are adjusting their approach accordingly.
"What I’m hearing from all my contacts with European leaders is that European leaders have gotten the message, they’ve heard the message from the US loud and clear," he said.
Rutte further noted that multiple European countries are expanding bilateral arrangements related to military logistics and access to bases. He mentioned countries such as Montenegro, Croatia, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany as actively contributing support.
He also pointed out that some nations are pre-positioning military resources, including mine countermeasure vessels, closer to operational areas to ensure readiness for future phases of coordination.
Regarding reports about a potential reduction in US troop presence in Germany, Rutte did not provide specific details but said US concerns extend beyond any single country and reflect broader strategic expectations of Europe.
The comments follow a Pentagon announcement about reducing US troop levels in Germany, the largest American military hub in Europe, amid growing tensions between Washington and its European allies over issues including the Iran conflict and trade tariffs.
Speaking at the European Political Community meeting in Yerevan, Armenia, Rutte acknowledged concerns in the United States over how Europe has reacted to the ongoing conflict involving Israel, Iran, and US involvement.
"As you know, as we know, there has been some disappointment on the US side when it comes to European reaction to what is happening now in the Middle East and the campaign of Israel and the US against Iran," Rutte said.
He added that European leaders have taken the feedback seriously and are adjusting their approach accordingly.
"What I’m hearing from all my contacts with European leaders is that European leaders have gotten the message, they’ve heard the message from the US loud and clear," he said.
Rutte further noted that multiple European countries are expanding bilateral arrangements related to military logistics and access to bases. He mentioned countries such as Montenegro, Croatia, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany as actively contributing support.
He also pointed out that some nations are pre-positioning military resources, including mine countermeasure vessels, closer to operational areas to ensure readiness for future phases of coordination.
Regarding reports about a potential reduction in US troop presence in Germany, Rutte did not provide specific details but said US concerns extend beyond any single country and reflect broader strategic expectations of Europe.
The comments follow a Pentagon announcement about reducing US troop levels in Germany, the largest American military hub in Europe, amid growing tensions between Washington and its European allies over issues including the Iran conflict and trade tariffs.
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