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Casualties Reported in Gaza as Death Toll Surpasses Seventy-Two Thousand
(MENAFN) Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry, bringing the total death toll from the conflict since October 2023 to 72,612.
The ministry did not provide detailed information about the latest fatalities. However, according to reports citing a medical source, one of the victims was a 44-year-old man killed in the Atatra area west of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza early Monday.
Local accounts indicated that the Atatra area lies outside zones of Israeli military control under the terms of the ceasefire arrangement.
Information regarding the second fatality has not yet been released.
The ministry also reported that nine people were injured by Israeli fire during the same 24-hour period, raising the total number of wounded since the start of the conflict to 172,457.
Witnesses said artillery fire struck eastern parts of Gaza City at dawn, while naval forces reportedly targeted coastal areas in Rafah and Khan Younis in the south using gunfire and shelling, though no additional casualties were confirmed in those incidents.
Since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, 2025, reports indicate that hundreds of Palestinians have still been killed and thousands injured amid ongoing violence.
The broader conflict, which began in October 2023, has resulted in mass casualties and extensive destruction across Gaza, with much of the territory’s civilian infrastructure heavily affected, according to reports.
The ministry did not provide detailed information about the latest fatalities. However, according to reports citing a medical source, one of the victims was a 44-year-old man killed in the Atatra area west of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza early Monday.
Local accounts indicated that the Atatra area lies outside zones of Israeli military control under the terms of the ceasefire arrangement.
Information regarding the second fatality has not yet been released.
The ministry also reported that nine people were injured by Israeli fire during the same 24-hour period, raising the total number of wounded since the start of the conflict to 172,457.
Witnesses said artillery fire struck eastern parts of Gaza City at dawn, while naval forces reportedly targeted coastal areas in Rafah and Khan Younis in the south using gunfire and shelling, though no additional casualties were confirmed in those incidents.
Since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, 2025, reports indicate that hundreds of Palestinians have still been killed and thousands injured amid ongoing violence.
The broader conflict, which began in October 2023, has resulted in mass casualties and extensive destruction across Gaza, with much of the territory’s civilian infrastructure heavily affected, according to reports.
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