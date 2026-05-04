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Energy Expert Warns of Rising Fuel Supply Risks in Switzerland
(MENAFN) The likelihood of fuel shortages in Switzerland is now considered “very high,” according to the secretary-general of the Swiss commodities trade association Suissenegoce, as global energy markets face increasing pressure, according to reports citing Swiss media.
Florence Schurch told French-language newspapers Tribune de Genève and 24 heures that the situation has become increasingly difficult.
“To be honest, the situation is really getting complicated,” she said.
She explained that concerns had already been raised earlier in the year, with warnings in March that strategic fuel reserves in several countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, could begin to run low within months.
Schurch described the gas supply outlook as “serious,” noting that reserves normally built up during the summer season may not be sufficient to meet demand. She also pointed to disruptions in global refining capacity, including damage to a major refinery in Qatar, which she said is unlikely to be replaced soon.
She further warned of potential increases in global food prices, although she suggested that Switzerland may be less affected than other countries due to its economic structure.
According to reports, Switzerland stores a portion of its gas reserves in neighboring countries such as Germany and France, a reliance Schurch said could create vulnerabilities during crises.
“The COVID experience has taught us that, in emergency situations, international support can fail,” she said, referencing past disruptions in global supply chains.
She also highlighted Switzerland’s limited domestic refining capacity, noting that the country has only one oil refinery, which covers roughly 20% of national demand. She added that authorities may need to accept higher costs to secure energy supplies if shortages worsen.
The report also mentioned broader geopolitical tensions affecting energy flows, including disruptions to key maritime routes that handle a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, further contributing to market instability.
Florence Schurch told French-language newspapers Tribune de Genève and 24 heures that the situation has become increasingly difficult.
“To be honest, the situation is really getting complicated,” she said.
She explained that concerns had already been raised earlier in the year, with warnings in March that strategic fuel reserves in several countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, could begin to run low within months.
Schurch described the gas supply outlook as “serious,” noting that reserves normally built up during the summer season may not be sufficient to meet demand. She also pointed to disruptions in global refining capacity, including damage to a major refinery in Qatar, which she said is unlikely to be replaced soon.
She further warned of potential increases in global food prices, although she suggested that Switzerland may be less affected than other countries due to its economic structure.
According to reports, Switzerland stores a portion of its gas reserves in neighboring countries such as Germany and France, a reliance Schurch said could create vulnerabilities during crises.
“The COVID experience has taught us that, in emergency situations, international support can fail,” she said, referencing past disruptions in global supply chains.
She also highlighted Switzerland’s limited domestic refining capacity, noting that the country has only one oil refinery, which covers roughly 20% of national demand. She added that authorities may need to accept higher costs to secure energy supplies if shortages worsen.
The report also mentioned broader geopolitical tensions affecting energy flows, including disruptions to key maritime routes that handle a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, further contributing to market instability.
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