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Eight Miners Killed After Coal Mine Collapse in Russia’s Far East
(MENAFN) Eight coal miners have died following a collapse at a mine in Russia’s Magadan region, according to an official statement released on Monday.
Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said that rescue teams carried out an extensive search-and-rescue operation at the site of the rock collapse in the Susumansky urban district.
“Today, at the site of the rock collapse in the Susumansky urban district, the bodies of four more deceased coal enterprise workers were found. In total, mine rescuers have recovered the bodies of eight people from under the rubble,” the ministry said.
Authorities confirmed that all bodies have now been recovered and that the active phase of the rescue operation has been completed. Officials added that no additional workers are believed to remain trapped beneath the debris.
The Magadan Region Prosecutor’s Office has been assigned to oversee the investigation and monitor the rescue and recovery process.
According to reports, the cause of the collapse has not yet been officially determined, and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.
Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said that rescue teams carried out an extensive search-and-rescue operation at the site of the rock collapse in the Susumansky urban district.
“Today, at the site of the rock collapse in the Susumansky urban district, the bodies of four more deceased coal enterprise workers were found. In total, mine rescuers have recovered the bodies of eight people from under the rubble,” the ministry said.
Authorities confirmed that all bodies have now been recovered and that the active phase of the rescue operation has been completed. Officials added that no additional workers are believed to remain trapped beneath the debris.
The Magadan Region Prosecutor’s Office has been assigned to oversee the investigation and monitor the rescue and recovery process.
According to reports, the cause of the collapse has not yet been officially determined, and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.
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