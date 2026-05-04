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Deadly Israeli Strikes Reported in Southern Lebanon Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) At least two people were killed on Monday in Israeli strikes targeting southern Lebanon, amid ongoing reports of violations of a ceasefire agreement, according to Lebanese media.
The casualties were reported in an attack on the town of Shahour in the Tyre district, as stated by Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA).
In addition to the Shahour strike, Israeli forces reportedly carried out air raids on the towns of Debaal and Qana after issuing evacuation warnings for four nearby villages. Other areas in southern Lebanon also came under fire, including artillery shelling in Mansouri and additional raids on Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Braashit in the Nabatieh region.
According to reports, the Israeli military has intensified operations in Lebanon since early March, resulting in thousands of deaths and large-scale displacement.
A ceasefire announced in April by US President Donald Trump was initially set for 10 days and later extended by three weeks, with an expiration date of May 17. Despite this agreement, hostilities have continued, with repeated reports of renewed strikes in southern areas.
The situation remains highly unstable as both sides continue to exchange accusations of ceasefire violations, while civilians in border regions face ongoing insecurity and displacement.
The casualties were reported in an attack on the town of Shahour in the Tyre district, as stated by Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA).
In addition to the Shahour strike, Israeli forces reportedly carried out air raids on the towns of Debaal and Qana after issuing evacuation warnings for four nearby villages. Other areas in southern Lebanon also came under fire, including artillery shelling in Mansouri and additional raids on Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Braashit in the Nabatieh region.
According to reports, the Israeli military has intensified operations in Lebanon since early March, resulting in thousands of deaths and large-scale displacement.
A ceasefire announced in April by US President Donald Trump was initially set for 10 days and later extended by three weeks, with an expiration date of May 17. Despite this agreement, hostilities have continued, with repeated reports of renewed strikes in southern areas.
The situation remains highly unstable as both sides continue to exchange accusations of ceasefire violations, while civilians in border regions face ongoing insecurity and displacement.
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