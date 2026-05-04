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Dubai Airports Expands Operations After Full Restoration of UAE Airspace
(MENAFN) Dubai Airports has begun scaling up its operations and increasing flight activity after the full restoration of UAE airspace, according to the company’s CEO Paul Griffiths.
In a statement posted on LinkedIn, Griffiths said that operations are being expanded in line with available regional air traffic routing capacity.
“Now that UAE airspace is fully restored, we are scaling up operations and increasing flight movements in line with available regional routing capacity,” he said.
He explained that maintaining stable airport operations over the past two months required continuous adjustments as Dubai’s aviation system worked to ensure the safe and consistent flow of global travel despite significant regional airspace limitations.
Since late February, Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) have jointly handled more than six million passengers, along with over 32,000 aircraft movements and in excess of 213,000 tons of cargo, according to reports.
Griffiths noted that managing operations in a disrupted regional airspace environment required constant real-time coordination of schedules, capacity, and passenger flow under frequently changing conditions.
He also highlighted the importance of Dubai as a global aviation hub, pointing out that a significant share of international transfer traffic passes through the city’s airports, making operational stability essential for global connectivity.
According to reports, the continuity of airport operations during the disruption was achieved through close coordination among airlines, service providers, regulatory bodies, and commercial partners within the broader aviation network.
Griffiths added that the experience demonstrated the importance of adaptability and cooperation in maintaining large-scale aviation systems, emphasizing that sustained performance depends on coordination, communication, and rapid collective response under pressure.
In a statement posted on LinkedIn, Griffiths said that operations are being expanded in line with available regional air traffic routing capacity.
“Now that UAE airspace is fully restored, we are scaling up operations and increasing flight movements in line with available regional routing capacity,” he said.
He explained that maintaining stable airport operations over the past two months required continuous adjustments as Dubai’s aviation system worked to ensure the safe and consistent flow of global travel despite significant regional airspace limitations.
Since late February, Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) have jointly handled more than six million passengers, along with over 32,000 aircraft movements and in excess of 213,000 tons of cargo, according to reports.
Griffiths noted that managing operations in a disrupted regional airspace environment required constant real-time coordination of schedules, capacity, and passenger flow under frequently changing conditions.
He also highlighted the importance of Dubai as a global aviation hub, pointing out that a significant share of international transfer traffic passes through the city’s airports, making operational stability essential for global connectivity.
According to reports, the continuity of airport operations during the disruption was achieved through close coordination among airlines, service providers, regulatory bodies, and commercial partners within the broader aviation network.
Griffiths added that the experience demonstrated the importance of adaptability and cooperation in maintaining large-scale aviation systems, emphasizing that sustained performance depends on coordination, communication, and rapid collective response under pressure.
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