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IDF Blocks Palestinian Farmer from Access to Land
(MENAFN) A Palestinian farmer in the occupied West Bank says he is no longer able to reach his agricultural land due to ongoing restrictions and reported attacks by Israeli settlers and military forces, according to reports.
From a hill overlooking the plains of Turmus Ayya near Ramallah, farmer Nidal Walid Rabee described watching his land from a distance while being unable to access it.
“This is my land. I look at it every day, but I cannot reach it,” he said, pointing toward olive groves he once worked on.
According to reports, his situation reflects a broader pattern of displacement from farmland and livelihoods in the area. Rabee, who spent nearly three decades in the United States before returning, now faces restrictions that prevent him from reaching parts of his property.
In recent months, Turmus Ayya has reportedly seen an increase in incidents involving the destruction of agricultural land, including uprooted trees and damage to property, alongside confrontations affecting local residents.
Data cited from the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission indicates hundreds of incidents across the occupied West Bank in March alone, involving both Israeli forces and settlers, according to reports.
The farmer’s testimony highlights growing tensions in rural areas where access to farmland has become increasingly restricted amid ongoing unrest in the territory.
From a hill overlooking the plains of Turmus Ayya near Ramallah, farmer Nidal Walid Rabee described watching his land from a distance while being unable to access it.
“This is my land. I look at it every day, but I cannot reach it,” he said, pointing toward olive groves he once worked on.
According to reports, his situation reflects a broader pattern of displacement from farmland and livelihoods in the area. Rabee, who spent nearly three decades in the United States before returning, now faces restrictions that prevent him from reaching parts of his property.
In recent months, Turmus Ayya has reportedly seen an increase in incidents involving the destruction of agricultural land, including uprooted trees and damage to property, alongside confrontations affecting local residents.
Data cited from the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission indicates hundreds of incidents across the occupied West Bank in March alone, involving both Israeli forces and settlers, according to reports.
The farmer’s testimony highlights growing tensions in rural areas where access to farmland has become increasingly restricted amid ongoing unrest in the territory.
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