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Poland Launches Cross-Border Initiative Over Fears of Post-War
(MENAFN) Poland is anticipating a rise in illegal arms trafficking once the Russia-Ukraine war ends and has introduced a new international initiative aimed at preventing weapons smuggling, according to reports.
The Central Investigation Bureau of Police (CBSP) warned that a significant increase in illicit activity is expected, particularly involving organized crime networks.
“A sharp increase in this activity is expected in the near future, particularly in the context of serious and organized crime,” the CBSP said.
To address the anticipated risk, the CBSP has launched a program called “Trident,” which aims to strengthen law enforcement cooperation and improve detection of firearms trafficking linked to the conflict in Ukraine.
Officials from the agency noted that the conclusion of armed conflicts has historically been followed by the spread of weapons into illegal markets. They warned that firearms and ammunition could be smuggled from Ukraine into neighboring countries and further into the European Union after the war ends.
According to reports, Polish authorities have also raised concerns that post-conflict conditions could strengthen organized crime groups and increase the recruitment of individuals with military experience.
Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Spain, Ukraine, and Moldova are expected to participate in the initiative, which is set to run for approximately two years with a budget of around €1.5 million.
The background to the situation stems from the conflict that began in February 2022, when Ukraine declared martial law and general mobilization following the start of Russia’s military operations, which Moscow refers to as a “special military operation.” The measures have been repeatedly extended since then.
The Central Investigation Bureau of Police (CBSP) warned that a significant increase in illicit activity is expected, particularly involving organized crime networks.
“A sharp increase in this activity is expected in the near future, particularly in the context of serious and organized crime,” the CBSP said.
To address the anticipated risk, the CBSP has launched a program called “Trident,” which aims to strengthen law enforcement cooperation and improve detection of firearms trafficking linked to the conflict in Ukraine.
Officials from the agency noted that the conclusion of armed conflicts has historically been followed by the spread of weapons into illegal markets. They warned that firearms and ammunition could be smuggled from Ukraine into neighboring countries and further into the European Union after the war ends.
According to reports, Polish authorities have also raised concerns that post-conflict conditions could strengthen organized crime groups and increase the recruitment of individuals with military experience.
Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Spain, Ukraine, and Moldova are expected to participate in the initiative, which is set to run for approximately two years with a budget of around €1.5 million.
The background to the situation stems from the conflict that began in February 2022, when Ukraine declared martial law and general mobilization following the start of Russia’s military operations, which Moscow refers to as a “special military operation.” The measures have been repeatedly extended since then.
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