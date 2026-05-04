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Fatal Cruise Accident in India Leaves Thirteen Dead as Toll Increases
(MENAFN) The death toll from a cruise boat capsizing incident in India’s central Madhya Pradesh state has increased to 13, authorities confirmed on Monday, according to reports.
The accident occurred on Thursday at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur district, located roughly 340 kilometers east of the state capital Bhopal.
Officials said 28 people were rescued following the incident.
A senior police official stated that the bodies of a five-year-old child and his uncle were recovered from the dam on Sunday. “Yesterday, the bodies of a five-year-old child and his uncle were found floating and fished out of the dam. With this, the death toll in the tragedy has risen to 13,” the official said, adding that all victims have been identified and their remains sent to a government hospital for postmortem examinations.
Authorities initially reported that 29 local tourists and two crew members were on board the vessel. However, local media reports citing CCTV footage from near the boarding area suggested that 43 people were seen heading toward the boat, with identities of 41 passengers now confirmed.
Officials said the vessel was sailing on the water when strong winds suddenly struck, causing it to lose balance and overturn, leading to the fatal accident.
The accident occurred on Thursday at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur district, located roughly 340 kilometers east of the state capital Bhopal.
Officials said 28 people were rescued following the incident.
A senior police official stated that the bodies of a five-year-old child and his uncle were recovered from the dam on Sunday. “Yesterday, the bodies of a five-year-old child and his uncle were found floating and fished out of the dam. With this, the death toll in the tragedy has risen to 13,” the official said, adding that all victims have been identified and their remains sent to a government hospital for postmortem examinations.
Authorities initially reported that 29 local tourists and two crew members were on board the vessel. However, local media reports citing CCTV footage from near the boarding area suggested that 43 people were seen heading toward the boat, with identities of 41 passengers now confirmed.
Officials said the vessel was sailing on the water when strong winds suddenly struck, causing it to lose balance and overturn, leading to the fatal accident.
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