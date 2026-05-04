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Strait of Hormuz Shipping Activity Remains Restricted
(MENAFN) Commercial maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained significantly limited on Monday, with only nine vessels recorded passing through the strategic waterway over the past 24 hours, according to ship-tracking data cited by reports.
Tracking information showed a small number of vessels moving in both directions during the period, with several ships carrying petroleum and cargo goods to and from Gulf destinations.
East-to-west traffic included vessels such as Ocean Energy, Blue Navigator, Milan, Ganj, Hakim Khamir, and Nooh Gas. These ships were reported to be transporting a range of cargo, including petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gas, with destinations including ports in Oman, India, and other regional hubs.
The Ocean Energy was noted to be en route to Bandar Abbas in Iran while carrying petroleum cargo, while other vessels were heading toward ports such as Sultan Qaboos, Khasab, and Al Suwaeq in Oman.
In the opposite direction, west-to-east movement included vessels such as Muara, Pilatus Marine, and G Jades. These ships were reported to be heading toward ports in the United Arab Emirates, including Jebel Ali and Hamriyah Free Zone.
According to the data, most vessels in the area were either underway, in transit, or stationary at anchor or mooring points, reflecting continued caution and reduced activity in the waterway.
The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints for oil and liquefied gas shipments, and recent data indicates ongoing disruption and limited traffic flow amid heightened regional tensions, according to reports.
Tracking information showed a small number of vessels moving in both directions during the period, with several ships carrying petroleum and cargo goods to and from Gulf destinations.
East-to-west traffic included vessels such as Ocean Energy, Blue Navigator, Milan, Ganj, Hakim Khamir, and Nooh Gas. These ships were reported to be transporting a range of cargo, including petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gas, with destinations including ports in Oman, India, and other regional hubs.
The Ocean Energy was noted to be en route to Bandar Abbas in Iran while carrying petroleum cargo, while other vessels were heading toward ports such as Sultan Qaboos, Khasab, and Al Suwaeq in Oman.
In the opposite direction, west-to-east movement included vessels such as Muara, Pilatus Marine, and G Jades. These ships were reported to be heading toward ports in the United Arab Emirates, including Jebel Ali and Hamriyah Free Zone.
According to the data, most vessels in the area were either underway, in transit, or stationary at anchor or mooring points, reflecting continued caution and reduced activity in the waterway.
The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints for oil and liquefied gas shipments, and recent data indicates ongoing disruption and limited traffic flow amid heightened regional tensions, according to reports.
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