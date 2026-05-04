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Ukraine Attacks Kill Two, Injure Several in Russia’s Donetsk, Belgorod
(MENAFN) Ukrainian attacks have reportedly resulted in casualties in Russia’s Donetsk and Belgorod regions, leaving two people dead and several others injured, according to local authorities on Sunday.
In the Donetsk region, a married couple was killed and another man injured in the Kalininsky district of Horlivka following a drone strike, regional governor Denis Pushilin said in a post on a Russian social media platform, as stated by reports.
In a separate incident in Horlivka’s Tsentralno-Gorodskoy district, one man suffered severe injuries after an unexploded cluster munition detonated. Additional drone attacks in another settlement within the Mariupol urban district left two more men wounded.
In the Belgorod region, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a Ukrainian drone hit a commercial site, damaging the building and seven vehicles. He added that a 17-year-old girl was critically injured, while a 20-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds to the shoulder.
The incidents come amid continued cross-border strikes reported in areas near the Russia-Ukraine conflict zone.
In the Donetsk region, a married couple was killed and another man injured in the Kalininsky district of Horlivka following a drone strike, regional governor Denis Pushilin said in a post on a Russian social media platform, as stated by reports.
In a separate incident in Horlivka’s Tsentralno-Gorodskoy district, one man suffered severe injuries after an unexploded cluster munition detonated. Additional drone attacks in another settlement within the Mariupol urban district left two more men wounded.
In the Belgorod region, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a Ukrainian drone hit a commercial site, damaging the building and seven vehicles. He added that a 17-year-old girl was critically injured, while a 20-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds to the shoulder.
The incidents come amid continued cross-border strikes reported in areas near the Russia-Ukraine conflict zone.
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