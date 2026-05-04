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Macron Urges Greater European Strategic Autonomy
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Europe to strengthen its “strategic autonomy” across critical sectors, warning that recent global crises have exposed the vulnerabilities created by overreliance on external partners.
Speaking at the 8th Meeting of the European Political Community in Yerevan on Monday, Macron pointed to a series of disruptions in recent years—including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and global supply chain instability—as evidence of Europe’s structural dependencies.
“We experienced the cost of our overdependencies during the past few years,” he said.
He stressed that Europe remains heavily reliant in key areas such as healthcare supplies, semiconductors, energy, and defense. To address this, he advocated a “de-risking strategy” built on investment, closer coordination among European states, and diversified supply chains to reduce exposure to geopolitical shocks.
Macron also called for stronger European unity, including efforts to relocate parts of industrial production and deepen international partnerships to improve resilience against future crises.
Addressing regional tensions in the Middle East, he highlighted the Strait of Hormuz as a critical area where Europe could play a more active diplomatic role.
“If we go to Hormuz Strait, I think we have a very important role to play,” he said, noting that European actors are viewed as credible intermediaries by both the United States and Iran.
He suggested that Europe could contribute through diplomatic, economic, financial, and even military support to help stabilize the situation and restore secure navigation through the strategic waterway.
His remarks come amid ongoing instability in the Middle East following recent military escalations involving the US, Israel, and Iran, which have contributed to disruptions in maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Despite ceasefire efforts, shipping activity in the region remains constrained, according to reports.
Speaking at the 8th Meeting of the European Political Community in Yerevan on Monday, Macron pointed to a series of disruptions in recent years—including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and global supply chain instability—as evidence of Europe’s structural dependencies.
“We experienced the cost of our overdependencies during the past few years,” he said.
He stressed that Europe remains heavily reliant in key areas such as healthcare supplies, semiconductors, energy, and defense. To address this, he advocated a “de-risking strategy” built on investment, closer coordination among European states, and diversified supply chains to reduce exposure to geopolitical shocks.
Macron also called for stronger European unity, including efforts to relocate parts of industrial production and deepen international partnerships to improve resilience against future crises.
Addressing regional tensions in the Middle East, he highlighted the Strait of Hormuz as a critical area where Europe could play a more active diplomatic role.
“If we go to Hormuz Strait, I think we have a very important role to play,” he said, noting that European actors are viewed as credible intermediaries by both the United States and Iran.
He suggested that Europe could contribute through diplomatic, economic, financial, and even military support to help stabilize the situation and restore secure navigation through the strategic waterway.
His remarks come amid ongoing instability in the Middle East following recent military escalations involving the US, Israel, and Iran, which have contributed to disruptions in maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Despite ceasefire efforts, shipping activity in the region remains constrained, according to reports.
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