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Trump's Gaza Envoy Set to Hold Talks with Senior Israeli Officials
(MENAFN) Nickolay Mladenov, the lead envoy for US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza, is scheduled to meet senior Israeli officials on Monday in a bid to ease the deepening humanitarian crisis gripping the besieged Palestinian territory.
According to Israeli media, Mladenov is expected to push Israel on two fronts during the talks — urging a loosening of restrictions on humanitarian aid deliveries into the blockaded Gaza Strip, and pressing for a pullback in ongoing military operations across the enclave.
The Israel visit follows a separate round of talks Mladenov held with Hamas in Egypt, centered on the implementation of Trump's Gaza ceasefire framework. While the substance of those discussions was not disclosed, Israeli media reported that negotiations over Hamas' disarmament broke down without agreement. Hamas has neither confirmed the talks nor responded to the Israeli media characterizations.
Israeli media reported that Hamas made clear its position — that the question of its weapons could only be addressed within a broader political process leading to the creation of a Palestinian state.
A Ceasefire Plan Running Off the Rails
Trump unveiled his three-phase Gaza peace roadmap on September 29, 2025, outlining a structure that included a ceasefire, a phased Israeli military withdrawal, the release of captives held in Gaza, and the resumption of humanitarian aid convoys.
Hamas fulfilled its obligations under the first phase, releasing all Israeli hostages. Israel, however, has not honored the terms of the truce — continuing military strikes that have since killed more than 830 Palestinians and wounded nearly 2,350 others. Tel Aviv has also withheld the agreed volume of humanitarian supplies from entering Gaza, where approximately 2.4 million Palestinians — including 1.5 million who have been displaced — are enduring catastrophic living conditions.
The second phase of Trump's plan, which calls for a broader Israeli withdrawal, the start of reconstruction, and the beginning of faction disarmament, has seen no meaningful progress on any of its pillars.
Since launching its military campaign in October 2023, Israel has killed more than 72,600 Palestinians — the majority of them women and children — and injured upward of 172,000 others in what has become one of the most devastating assaults on the enclave in modern history.
According to Israeli media, Mladenov is expected to push Israel on two fronts during the talks — urging a loosening of restrictions on humanitarian aid deliveries into the blockaded Gaza Strip, and pressing for a pullback in ongoing military operations across the enclave.
The Israel visit follows a separate round of talks Mladenov held with Hamas in Egypt, centered on the implementation of Trump's Gaza ceasefire framework. While the substance of those discussions was not disclosed, Israeli media reported that negotiations over Hamas' disarmament broke down without agreement. Hamas has neither confirmed the talks nor responded to the Israeli media characterizations.
Israeli media reported that Hamas made clear its position — that the question of its weapons could only be addressed within a broader political process leading to the creation of a Palestinian state.
A Ceasefire Plan Running Off the Rails
Trump unveiled his three-phase Gaza peace roadmap on September 29, 2025, outlining a structure that included a ceasefire, a phased Israeli military withdrawal, the release of captives held in Gaza, and the resumption of humanitarian aid convoys.
Hamas fulfilled its obligations under the first phase, releasing all Israeli hostages. Israel, however, has not honored the terms of the truce — continuing military strikes that have since killed more than 830 Palestinians and wounded nearly 2,350 others. Tel Aviv has also withheld the agreed volume of humanitarian supplies from entering Gaza, where approximately 2.4 million Palestinians — including 1.5 million who have been displaced — are enduring catastrophic living conditions.
The second phase of Trump's plan, which calls for a broader Israeli withdrawal, the start of reconstruction, and the beginning of faction disarmament, has seen no meaningful progress on any of its pillars.
Since launching its military campaign in October 2023, Israel has killed more than 72,600 Palestinians — the majority of them women and children — and injured upward of 172,000 others in what has become one of the most devastating assaults on the enclave in modern history.
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